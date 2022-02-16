NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls on New York City to fix vaccine mandate that bars Nets' Kyrie Irving from playing in Brooklyn but not unvaccinated visiting players: Mayor Eric Adams admits the rule is 'unfair'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is calling on New York City to fix a vaccine mandate that prevents Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving from playing home games while allowing similarly unvaccinated visiting players to suit up in the city against the Nets and Knicks.

Speaking Wednesday on ESPN's 'Get Up,' Silver said the ordinance 'doesn't quite make sense to me' because it applies only to players on New York teams. He did acknowledge that New York City mayor Eric Adams was not yet in office when the ordinance was enacted, adding that he 'could' see the newly elected city official changing it at some point.

'This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players,' Silver said. 'I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn't quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can't. To me, that's a reason they should take a look at that ordinance.'

Earlier in the week, unvaccinated Sacramento Kings player Justin Holiday was permitted to play against the Nets at Barclays Center, while Irving continued to be barred from the arena due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 injection.

New York's vaccine mandate is for all people over the age of five who wish to participate in particular indoor activities, including dining, fitness, and indoor entertainment. There are exceptions built into the ordinance for non-resident entertainers and non-resident athletes at both the professional and amateur levels.

When asked to respond to Silver's statement, Adams on Wednesday admitted that the rule is 'unfair,' but said he's hesitant to change it because he doesn't want to send mixed messages.

'I think it's unfair, and I'm not sure if a Boston fan created this rule,' Adams joked. 'But I am really, really leery of sending the wrong message. Having this city close down again keeps me up at night. And the message was put in place, the rule was put in place, and to start changing it now, I think would send mixed messages.

'So I'm struggling with this, just to be honest.'

Since he's based in New York, Silver said he sees how the COVID-19 situation is improving in the city.

'So while, again, my personal view is people should get vaccinated and boosted, I can imagine a scenario where Brooklyn, as part of New York City, with a new mayor now who wasn't in place, Eric Adams, when that original ordinance was put into place, I could see him deciding to change along the way and say it's no longer necessary to have a mandatory vaccination requirement, as I said, particularly one that only affects home players,' Silver said.

Silver reiterated on Wednesday that the NBA wanted to enforce its own vaccine mandate, but could not get approval from the players' union.

Irving sat out the first 38 games of the season before the Nets agreed to allow him to play on a part-time, away-only basis. He is appeared in 14 games, averaging 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

He, Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets were expected to compete for the club's first NBA title this season, but the club is just 1-9 in its last 10 games with Irving playing part time. Last week, at Thursday's trade deadline, Nets general manager Sean Marks shook up his roster by dealing Harden to Philadelphia for disgruntled 76ers star Ben Simmons as well as Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks.

Irving has been one of several high-profile vaccine holdouts for a league that boasts a 97-percent vaccination rate. Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is also unvaccinated, while other holdouts like Washington's Bradley Beal and Golden State's Andrew Wiggins have relented and received the injection.

Upon his part-time return to the team in December, Irving told reporters that he knew the consequences of not being vaccinated before the season.

'I knew the consequences,' he told reporters following his first practice of the season after the Nets reversed their ban on December 17. 'I wasn't prepared for them, by no stretch of the imagination.

'Coming into the season, I had my thought process of being able to be a full-time teammate and just go out and have fun and provide a great brand of basketball out there. But unfortunately, it didn't happen like that.'