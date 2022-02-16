Youngkin signs bill codifying school mask opt-out, likely ending state's mask war

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Loudoun County Public Schools drops mask mandate hours after Youngkin signs opt-out law
Loudoun County Public Schools announced Wednesday that it is dropping its school mask mandate hours after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a new law requiring schools to allow parents to opt their children out of such mandates.
Washington Senate passes bill to limit governor’s emergency powers
Washington’s state Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would limit Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers to 90 days.
Arizona Senate passes bill banning abortion after 15 weeks
Republicans in the Arizona Senate have passed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Boston vaccine mandate for public safety workers blocked by state court
A judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday blocked the city of Boston from imposing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate on public safety union workers, including firefighters and police officers.
San Francisco recall forecasts gloomy 2022 for Democrats nationally
The cliche that American political trends are born in California and then spread east bodes ill for the Democratic Party in 2022 after San Francisco voters ousted three members of the city’s school board in a recall election.
Biden administration plans to ease mask guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is gearing up to loosen its recommendations for masking indoors.
California seeks to regulate doctors stating COVID-19 misinformation
California lawmakers are introducing a pair of bills to combat COVID-19 misinformation, including disciplinary action against doctors who do not advocate for the vaccine.
Dr. Oz takes strong lead in tough Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary: Poll
A new poll shows Dr. Mehmet Oz has taken a large lead in the tightly contested Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.
Washington school district closes classrooms after board votes for ‘mask choice’
Schools in Richland, Washington, are under an emergency closure Wednesday after the Richland School Board defied the state mask mandate and voted in favor of making face masks optional.
Freedom Caucus warns GOP senators against symbolic vaccine mandate vote
EXCLUSIVE — The conservative House Freedom Caucus is pushing Republicans in the Senate to take a stronger stance against federal vaccine mandates before voting to fund the government ahead of a Friday shutdown deadline.
Republicans press Granholm for Keystone XL job loss report after missed deadline
Republicans are pressuring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to reveal the economic effects associated with the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline as they face off with the Biden administration over energy policy.
'False electors' targeted in new round of Jan. 6 committee subpoenas
Six people suspected of being privy to or involved in plans to send "false electors" to the Electoral College to certify former President Donald Trump as the winner of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Biden wants $30 billion in new COVID funding as mask guidance update looms
The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve another multibillion-dollar round of COVID-19 funding, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signals the country is moving into a new phase of the pandemic.
Los Angeles school district keeps outdoor mask mandate even as county eases
The superintendent for Los Angeles Unified School District said late Tuesday that the district will maintain its outdoor mask rules, even as the county announced its outdoor mask mandate was lifted.
Education secretary blasted for saying he loves seeing children’s smiling faces
Conservatives blasted Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for tweeting Tuesday that he loved teaching because of children's smiling faces, despite pushing for mask mandates in schools.
Cassidy blocks Biden EPA nominees over carbon capture delays
Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy announced a hold Wednesday on the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency nominees, citing frustration with the agency delaying approval for carbon capture wells in his state.
BLM accounting gimmick further delays disclosure of its $60M bankroll
The national organization for Black Lives Matter appears to have used an unusual accounting maneuver to further delay reporting what became of its $60 million bankroll from 2020, a move one charity watchdog called "the worst transparency issue" she has ever seen.
Revealed: Clintonworld takeover of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter filings reveal prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias and another longtime ally of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have taken on key roles in the charity amid scrutiny over its leadership and finances.
Amazon boots Black Lives Matter off AmazonSmile as scrutiny intensifies
Amazon kicked Black Lives Matter off its charity platform AmazonSmile on Tuesday as the social justice organization faces intense scrutiny from multiple states over the status of its financial windfall from 2020.
Biden homes in on local projects after legislative failures
President Joe Biden is refocusing on roads, crime, and other local issues as he and the White House seek to elevate his few legislative wins amid poor polling and consequential foreign policy tests abroad.
