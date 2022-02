The state of Iowa is ready to cut bait on a gigantic resort it paid more than $90 million to create less than two decades ago. Honey Creek Resort, located on Lake Rathbun in Moravia, opened back in 2008. According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is behind the 850-acre resort that had a price tag of $60 million, mostly tax-exempt bonds. The Iowa Legislature paid $33 million more to cover outstanding bonds before Delaware North began managing the property in 2016. That's a whole lot of money to make up, and things haven't panned out as hoped.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO