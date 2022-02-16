9 Family Connection’s ‘Forever Family’ series wins Anthem Award

Forever Family Guardian Ad Litem Program is changing lives in Duval County.

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Family Connection’s “Forever Family” series has won an Anthem Award, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This is the organization’s first year of issuing the awards.

“Forever Family” won the category of best local awareness program.

Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski hosts the series, which airs each Thursday during Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held Feb. 28.

IADAS describes itself as “a diverse group of social impact leaders and experts who are all working to improve our world.”

©2022 Cox Media Group