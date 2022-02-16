9 Family Connection’s ‘Forever Family’ series wins Anthem Award
ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Family Connection’s “Forever Family” series has won an Anthem Award, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.
This is the organization’s first year of issuing the awards.
“Forever Family” won the category of best local awareness program.
Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski hosts the series, which airs each Thursday during Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.
A virtual awards ceremony will be held Feb. 28.
IADAS describes itself as “a diverse group of social impact leaders and experts who are all working to improve our world.”
