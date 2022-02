Three years ago, the shipwreck of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to arrive in the U.S., was found near Mobile, Alabama. Archeologists are now learning details about the horrific journey endured by its captives. Clotilda descendants hope the new attention will help revitalize their long-neglected community and spread their ancestors' story of strength and resilience. Megan Thompson reports.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO