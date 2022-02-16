Massachusetts DPH recalls Dog Gone Dog Treats due to Salmonella cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a recall for the dog treats “Dog Gone Dog Treats”.

There have been three cases of salmonella that have been linked back to the dog treats “Dog Gone Dog Treats.” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health advises that anyone who has these treats to throw them away. The three cases linked to the treats are two adults in their 70s and a child. All three are from Essex County.

The Dog Gone Dong Treats are manufactured in Georgetown, Massachusetts. The flavors that are included in this recall are chicken chips, beef liver, and sweet potato chips. These treats are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews and Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester. Stores have been told to remove Dog Gone Dog Treats from the shelves.

One of the bags from a customer and multiple bags have been tested and came back positive with Salmonella by the state Public Laboratory. The treats are dehydrated and were found to not be fully cooked.

Salmonella is contracted if people eat or handle food that has the salmonella bacteria and was not cooked, handled or prepared properly. It is common for salmonella bacteria to be found in uncooked food like unpasteurized milk, poultry, and eggs. If you come in contact with the bacteria, you can get infected by eating, smoking, or touching their mouths. They can also spread the bacteria by touching anything or anyone. Salmonella can survive multiple weeks on dry surfaces.

Symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can affect you for about a week. Treatment is not necessary, however, if you have a weakened immune system, are over the age of 65, or experiencing severe symptoms, you should consult with a doctor. If you have symptoms after contact with the dog treats, call your health provider.

If your dog becomes ill from Salmonella, they may have diarrhea that may have blood or mucus, be more tired, have a fever, or throw up. Dogs can also have Salmonella without any symptoms. If you are concerned that your dog has salmonella, call your veterinarian.

How to prevent Salmonella from pet food and treats

Wash you hands for 20 seconds with soap and water right after touching pet food and treats.

Keep pet food and treats separate from where you have human food is kept and prepared and keep away from children.

Keep children under 5 away from pet food and treats.

Clean and sanitize surfaces that treats have touched.

Do not let you dog lick your mouth or face after eating pet food or treats. If they do, wash your hands and anywhere else your dog may have licked with soap and water.

The CDC does not recommend feeding pets raw food due to the fact they have germs and bacteria that can be harmful.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.