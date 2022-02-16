ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Massachusetts DPH recalls Dog Gone Dog Treats due to Salmonella cases

By Kait Carmichael
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDzZj_0eGSWaHb00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a recall for the dog treats “Dog Gone Dog Treats”.

There have been three cases of salmonella that have been linked back to the dog treats “Dog Gone Dog Treats.” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health advises that anyone who has these treats to throw them away. The three cases linked to the treats are two adults in their 70s and a child. All three are from Essex County.

Dog or coyote? DNA results to identify mysterious animal

The Dog Gone Dong Treats are manufactured in Georgetown, Massachusetts. The flavors that are included in this recall are chicken chips, beef liver, and sweet potato chips. These treats are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews and Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester. Stores have been told to remove Dog Gone Dog Treats from the shelves.

One of the bags from a customer and multiple bags have been tested and came back positive with Salmonella by the state Public Laboratory. The treats are dehydrated and were found to not be fully cooked.

Salmonella is contracted if people eat or handle food that has the salmonella bacteria and was not cooked, handled or prepared properly. It is common for salmonella bacteria to be found in uncooked food like unpasteurized milk, poultry, and eggs. If you come in contact with the bacteria, you can get infected by eating, smoking, or touching their mouths. They can also spread the bacteria by touching anything or anyone. Salmonella can survive multiple weeks on dry surfaces.

Symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can affect you for about a week. Treatment is not necessary, however, if you have a weakened immune system, are over the age of 65, or experiencing severe symptoms, you should consult with a doctor. If you have symptoms after contact with the dog treats, call your health provider.

If your dog becomes ill from Salmonella, they may have diarrhea that may have blood or mucus, be more tired, have a fever, or throw up. Dogs can also have Salmonella without any symptoms. If you are concerned that your dog has salmonella, call your veterinarian.

How to prevent Salmonella from pet food and treats

  • Wash you hands for 20 seconds with soap and water right after touching pet food and treats.
  • Keep pet food and treats separate from where you have human food is kept and prepared and keep away from children.
  • Keep children under 5 away from pet food and treats.
  • Clean and sanitize surfaces that treats have touched.
  • Do not let you dog lick your mouth or face after eating pet food or treats. If they do, wash your hands and anywhere else your dog may have licked with soap and water.
  • The CDC does not recommend feeding pets raw food due to the fact they have germs and bacteria that can be harmful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Vaccination clinic at Holyoke Mall Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A pop-up COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will be held at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, February 19 from 10am-4p, next to Starbucks on the upper level near Target. Eligible adults can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available. An […]
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Essex County, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Essex County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Topsfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Dog Gone#Dph#Animal Krackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP

Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week. The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th. 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total. 2/11: 109 2/12: 46 2/13: 50 2/14: 72 2/15: 133 2/16: 89 2/17:  73 952 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy