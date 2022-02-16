ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Police arrest coaches, administrators at Midland Christian School for failure to report sexual assault

MIDLAND, Texas — Five people are in jail after Midland Police made arrests at Midland Christian School Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Police Department, three administrators and two coaches at Midland Christian School were arrested and charged with Failure To Report With Intent To Conceal Neglect Or...

