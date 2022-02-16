Trial postponed for ex-school board member charged in child sex sting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a former Lakeside Union School District board member and farmer accused of trying to meet a minor for sex was postponed Wednesday to June.
Travis Fugitt is now scheduled for trial June 13, according to Superior Court records. He’s charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and going to an arranged meeting place to commit a sexual offense with a minor.
Fugitt, of Fugitt Farming & Harvesting, was a member of the school board at the time of his Feb. 6, 2021, arrest.
According to documents filed by sheriff's investigators, Fugitt contacted a detective working undercover through a profile on the gay dating app Grindr. The detective said he was 14 during an online chat, the documents say, but Fugitt said he was "down for anything."
They made plans to meet at Fruitvale Norris Park and Fugitt arrived with two condoms and a bottle of lubricant, according to the documents. He was arrested at the park.
