Rachmaninoff: Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom – Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Kaspars Putniņš

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music of the Russian Orthodox Church was an essential part of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s musical background. His Vespers has long been admired as a summit of Russian liturgical music....

John Chrysostom
Sergei Rachmaninoff
