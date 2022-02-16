Rachmaninoff: Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom – Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Kaspars Putniņš

The Vienna Phil has booked the birthday boy for March. John Williams will turn 90 tomorrow. The Vienna Philharmonic and the Society of Friends of Music in Vienna are pleased to present two new concerts with John Williams, Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Vienna Philharmonic. With these two special concerts, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Vienna Musikverein celebrate the 90th birthday of the world-famous film music composer and conductor. The concerts will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 3:30 PM and Sunday, March 13 at 11:00 AM. Ticket sales begin for members of the Society of Friends of Music on February 8, 2022, the exact day of John Williams’ 90th birthday. General ticket sales begin on February 10, 2022.
