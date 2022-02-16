ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sacred. Authentic. Enlightened.

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

By Amaya Gayle Gregory

Amaya Gayle Gregory

Sacred. Authentic. Enlightened. It doesn’t matter what you call it, it doesn’t mean always being happy. It doesn’t even mean being nice or positive, having the answers or being unfailingly at peace. We humans, and not just mystical metaphysical folk, strive towards the Holy Grail, the pinnacle of spirituality, the great awakening, not realizing we could never be anything other than sacred, could not be inauthentic if we tried, are nothing but This That Is, awareness itself.

The sacred is at home in negativity, in boredom and anger, in frustration and doubt, in the traditional, in the alternative. Sacredness is alive in behaviors that don’t align with who we say we are or want to be. It is even present in the masks we wear. The one who wants, or needs to hide, consciously or not, cannot but be authentic and sacred too.

Many endeavor to acquire enough, be it wealth, security, or community. Others focus on saving the planet, this bountiful earth, our home.  There are those among us live for legacy, for the children, to leave something that will endure beyond this time, to put a stake in the ground that says we truly lived. Some leave the material and step into the world of a mystic. Every last one is an appearance of striving, is being lived, being reeled in, played like a fish on a line, by the drumbeat, the impeccable pull of life itself.  No fish is better, or lesser, than the other.

In the world of duality, the ordinary every day majestic world, is it not authentic to wear the mask if that’s what you need to do, it that’s what feels right? Isn’t that being authentic to who you are in the moment? Even if it is feels wrong, and you do it anyway, isn’t that authentic for where you find yourself right then? Could you really do something different given your model of the world, your beliefs and fears, your understanding and knowledge, the physical prompts, the emotional cues? How could you ever be inauthentic?

At the level of awareness, of that which expresses itself as duality, how could anything or anyone be inauthentic? How could anyone be something other than sacred? Where is enlightenment in This That Is? Look closely without your beliefs and you will see that everything arises in awareness, is made of awareness, returns to awareness. Could it be possible to step around, to sluff off, to act out of alignment, to bypass awareness? This expresses as you, as me, and as the world with absolute precision, in utter perfection, not the perfection a mind determines, but as all appearances, as this one divinely ordinary experience exactly as it is. Could This make a mistake?

The idea of sacredness implies the possibility that something could not be sacred. It insinuates that not being sacred, we are profane, cursed. The idea of authenticity implies an ability to act, to choose, to have a will more powerful than This That Is. The idea of enlightened implies ignorance. These ideas are boomerangs we toss around, hitting ourselves in the head, and heart, and haphazardly striking others as well. Inauthenticity, ideas of what constitutes sacred, and ignorance are all weaponized judgment, impossible lies, pure fantasy playing out within the fantasy.

It’s all sacred. It’s all authentic. It’s all enlightened. There is nothing else, nothing other than, nothing but This That Is. It’s not being inauthentic, feeling less than sacred, or seeing yourself as unenlightened that causes you pain, that breaks your heart and makes you feel so detached; it is believing that there is such a thing, that something other than This exists.

There is no appropriate bio for Amaya Gayle. She doesn’t exist other than as an expression of Consciousness Itself. Talking about her in biographical terms is a disservice to the truth and to anyone who might be led to believe in such nonsense. None of us exist, not in the way we think. Ideas spring into words. Words flow onto paper and yet no one writes them. They simply appear fully formed. Looking at her you would swear this is a lie. She’s there after all, but honestly, she’s not. Bios normally wax on about accomplishments and beliefs, happenings in time and space. She has never accomplished anything, has no beliefs and like you was never born and will never die. Engage with Amaya at your own risk. www.amayagayle.com

The post Sacred. Authentic. Enlightened. appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Are You Sacrificing Yourself or Just a Giver?

The conventional belief is that we can never love too much, but that isn’t always true. Sometimes, love can blind us so that we deny painful truths. We might believe broken promises and continue to excuse someone’s abuse or rejection. We may empathize with them but not enough with ourselves. If we grew up in a troubled environment, we might confuse our pain with love. Although relationships have disappointments and conflicts, love isn’t supposed to be painful and hurt so much. Are you a caregiver or codependent caretaker?
Sedona.Biz

Shapeshifter

By Amaya Gayle Gregory When I thought I was somebody I had a role to play, impressions to maintain — mostly impressions inside my head. No one else really held onto images of me. They were too busy hanging onto images of themselves. In a way, it was a suicide, killing the real, the authentic [...] The post Shapeshifter appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
thedailytexan.com

Raveena comforts listeners, radiates enlightenment in ‘Asha’s Awakening’

Raveena spent the past two years reflecting on what it means to be human. Weaving all the fibers of her identity within a fusion of genres, her realizations come to life through her 15-track sophomore LP, Asha’s Awakening, released Feb. 11. The album’s whimsical concept follows the story of...
MUSIC
Sedona.Biz

Common Ground

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ : The world… it seems is split in half. At least here in our country, anyway. On one side of the aisle we have our liberals and on the other our conservative — Right vs. Left, divided by ideologies and opposing beliefs. One side believes in concepts such as Critical [...] The post Common Ground appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

Awake vs. Woke

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ: I am a child of the 60’s — a proud Baby Boomer. I came awake during the summer of 1968, when the war in Vietnam was raging and so many of my generation were being sacrificed and maimed in the name of freedom and of profit. I was one of [...] The post Awake vs. Woke appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Psych Centra

Why Do I Talk to Myself?

Talking to yourself is a natural part of human behavior. Here’s the scoop on why we engage in self-talk and how to cope. We’ve all caught ourselves blurting out words or phrases at one time or another. Sometimes this self-talk happens in the privacy of our home. And sometimes, it occurs at the most inopportune time, such as during a business meeting.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sachin

Opinion: Can you ever stop loving someone?

Yes, it is possible to stop loving someone. Love is somewhat like a delicate plant that needs light, warmth, and care to grow. However, if there is neglect and abuse shown by the person who is loved or if the love isn't mutual, then the love can die out. The death of the love will be traumatic, but it could happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enlightenment
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
George J. Ziogas

7 Essential Rules for a Happy Life

What makes people happy? The truth is that people can spend their entire lives trying to find the answer to that question. Furthermore, many attempt to buy their happiness with material possessions, as well as seeking out other elusive things to try to make them happy. However, what actually makes most people happiest in life has nothing to do with money, things, or even personal circumstances. Instead, true happiness comes from within you — regardless of how much or how little you have in terms of wealth and material possessions. In short, here are the unofficial rules to a happy life.
Sedona.Biz

Let’s Talk About Love

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Let’s talk about love. Love may just be one of the most misunderstood words ever. What passes for love, is misunderstood, underestimated, personalized, reified, compartmentalized and often exploited. Love for most, is transactional. If you give me what I want and need, I will love you. If you don’t, I won’t. [...] The post Let’s Talk About Love appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Schooled, With Gratitude

By Amaya Gayle Gregory It doesn’t have to be this way. What an interesting thought. It flittered into awareness early this morning when I was lying in bed, awake and still groggy. I wasn’t looking for something to be different. I never am these days. I was simply present, drifting in and out of sleep, [...] The post Schooled, With Gratitude appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Taos News

The grief process

Please continue with the phases of grief. In our four-part series on the grief process, we arrive at our final entry. I use the work “final” carefully as grief is a life-time process in which you ebb and flow, back and forth through these phases at different times and at different levels of intensity, frequency and duration. What grief allows you is the opportunity to be not confined and defined to a certain experience in your life. It allows you to take that experience to help let you step into your present life. Grief does not take away the experience or loss but allows you to live with that loss and continue to have a life, yet different, that still has quality and allows you to be a productive person that continues to fully live.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

Love is more than just an emotion. It is also a force that dissolves the perceived but illusory boundary between lover and loved. Quantum mechanics can be interpreted as saying that lover and loved, subject and object, are not separate because both are consciousness. We are incomplete and wounded. Love...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Northwestern

Amaral: Which science are enlightened elites following?

Our nation appears to be divided between those that say that we need to lift all restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and those that worry that conditions are still too dangerous. We now are led by a presidential administration that claims to “follow the science,” so why are there such disagreements and why are many epidemiologists not supporting the choices of our leaders? To answer these questions it may be helpful to consider an intellectual tradition at the core of Western societies: the Enlightenment.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

‘We Ignore Our Own Sins at Our Peril’

Dictators have joined forces to advance their nefarious interests and undermine liberal democracy around the world, Anne Applebaum argued in December. Excellent article detailing how the world is changing and we are not paying close-enough attention. Every member of Congress should get a copy in the mail, as should every board member of every major corporation in this country.
POLITICS
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Caregiver and Enchantment

… another series which will run until it doesn’t … remembering creatures and places that are favorites. These will be from images not sent out and will span many years rather than just the present … tens of thousands of photos I have hardly looked at in years .. so this is the chance to [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Caregiver and Enchantment appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, February 10th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. February’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Eric Douglas, Mike Greenleaf, and Christy Fisher. Eric [...] The post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
143
Followers
516
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy