ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MPD confirms arrest of Midland Christian staffers for failure to report abuse

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irm6A_0eGSVSCs00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has confirmed that five employees with Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, three administrators and two coaches were arrested for Failure to Report With Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse.

The names of those arrested have not been released and no other details were provided by police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Officer involved shooting: suspect identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the man killed Thursday after first firing at police as 45-year-old John Michael Humphries.  Around 3:36 p.m. on February 17, officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street.  When OPD arrived at the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two dead in Midland murder-suicide

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Two Midlanders have died following a murder-suicide, police say.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Bush’s Chicken in the 4500 block of W Wadley Drive. At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Veronica Renee Sanchez dead from a gunshot wound.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Family looking for missing teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — A Midland family is searching for their loved one after she went missing on Tuesday evening. Chloe Robledo’s family said her disappearance happened after meeting with some friends outside her families apartment and then frantically taking off. Chloe’s father explains that’s when Chloe’s mother got a call from their daughter that […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen missing, family searching for answers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this week. Robledo was last seen at her home on February 15, the family says she may have left the home with three friends, but they do not know their names, nor do they have […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating DK robbery

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of robbery.  According to a release, around 12:20 p.m. on January 31, the man pictured below robbed the DK store at 651 W 42nd Street. The suspect left the scene in a brown Chevrolet Tahoe and was […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Christian#Midland Christian School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Christian staffers no longer in custody, jail records show

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WANTED: Sweetwater man accused of shooting 3-year-old in neck

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in the neck. Jaime Arabelo is wanted for Injury to a Child/Reckless Causing Bodily Injury and Tamper/Fabricate with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair in connection to the shooting, which took place at an apartment in Sweetwater February […]
SWEETWATER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD confirms officer involved shooting, suspect dead

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police has confirmed one suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an armed suspect at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street.  When OPD arrived at the scene, the suspect evaded officers in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Former students say ‘coverups at Midland Christian’ nothing new

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Wednesday morning, the Midland Police Department arrested several people from Midland Christian School. Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the arrests may stem from what has been described as a “disturbing video of a sexual assault” going around on social media.  These parents said when teachers and staff at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy