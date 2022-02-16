MPD confirms arrest of Midland Christian staffers for failure to report abuse

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has confirmed that five employees with Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, three administrators and two coaches were arrested for Failure to Report With Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse.

The names of those arrested have not been released and no other details were provided by police.

