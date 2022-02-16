Nintendo fans are furious over the 3DS and Wii U eShop situation
Preserving classic video games will always be challenging, especially with companies like Nintendo shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops soon.
Digital storefronts like the eShop have loads of digital-only games, several hundred even according to Polygon. So once Nintendo permanently closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, those games will be gone forever — or until your consoles die, anyway.
As you might expect, fans and industry professionals aren’t happy about Nintendo’s decision. Everyone knows mega-hit titles like Super Metroid, Xenoblade, or the entire Legend of Zelda series will always get re-releases on new consoles, but lesser-known games aren’t so lucky.
Below, you’ll find some of the more scathing (and funny) responses to Nintendo’s announcement. At least we always have memes!
