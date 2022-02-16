ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo fans are furious over the 3DS and Wii U eShop situation

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVMmQ_0eGSTIYQ00

Preserving classic video games will always be challenging, especially with companies like Nintendo shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops soon.

Digital storefronts like the eShop have loads of digital-only games, several hundred even according to Polygon. So once Nintendo permanently closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, those games will be gone forever — or until your consoles die, anyway.

As you might expect, fans and industry professionals aren’t happy about Nintendo’s decision. Everyone knows mega-hit titles like Super Metroid, Xenoblade, or the entire Legend of Zelda series will always get re-releases on new consoles, but lesser-known games aren’t so lucky.

Below, you’ll find some of the more scathing (and funny) responses to Nintendo’s announcement. At least we always have memes!

Fans aren't happy.

Neither are Industry professionals.

Of course, the memes are gold.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Metroid Fans Are Not Happy About Wii U and 3DS eShop Closures

Yesterday, Nintendo announced that it plans on closing down the Wii U and 3DS eShops in March 2023. The announcement gives plenty of time to plan out purchases, but many are worried about the future, particularly fans of the Metroid franchise. As it currently stands, just three games in the series can be played on Nintendo Switch: Metroid, Super Metroid, and last year's Metroid Dread. Of those three, the former two can only be played with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. However, the Wii U and 3DS have many more options that will be unavailable starting next year.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy