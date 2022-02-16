Roll out the red carpet: LDS Film Festival ready for 2022 with new vision, leadership

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re a fan of the deep, somewhat raspy voice of movie star Jason Momoa, you’re in luck.

The actor, best known for his titular role as Aquaman, will lend his talents and passion for the ocean as the narrator of Waterman , a documentary that follows the life and legacy of legendary surfing icon Duke Kahanamoku.

“The producers made a great movie,” Marshall Moore, who has already seen the movie, says. “It’s a great story about a great man. Duke is the father of modern surfing, so he’s got statues all over the world. He’s revered, and for a reason, but there’s a story that maybe some people knew but not the world knew about him.”

The screening of a film about the Duke, a celebrated figure all around the world, narrated by an A-list actor known for playing a superhero, is expected to be an exciting opener for this year’s LDS Film Festival lineup, to be held March 2-5 at the Scera Center in Orem.

Moore, a longstanding leader in the local film industry, along with his wife, Michelle, a fellow entertainment industry power player, is looking forward to airing not only Waterman but the rest of the lineup for this year’s festival.

For the couple, the 2022 edition will be their first as new owners and co-directors of the LDS Festival, which will be taking place for the 21st year in March. While they aren’t looking to completely rock the boat in their first year at the helm – or shake the snowglobe, as Michelle puts it – the Moores have big plans to make the event even grander in the years to come.

For one, when they close the books on this year’s festival, they’ll be retiring the name and rebranding the experience as the Zion International Film Festival moving forwards.

As Marshall explains to ABC4.com, the name change will help encourage more filmmakers to submit their projects for screening at the festival in years to come. The Moores found that the name ‘LDS Film Festival’ may have led some directors and producers to look away, believing that only movies that have a tie to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were featured.

“When you hear LDS Film Festival, you just think it’s just for LDS filmmakers and just LDS films that are allowed into the festival, and that’s not true,” Marshall says.” They just have to meet certain criteria that meet the standard that has been set by the festival and that’ll remain the same.”

For example, one film set to have a special screening called Alien Country has no ties to the LDS lifestyle or ideals, it’s just family-friendly and fun. The Moores hope that similar movies can find a home at their festival, with help from the new name and appeal.

But in addition to providing a place for families to gather for a good time at the movies, the Moores are hoping to create an artist-friendly scene at the festival. Meeting in person, rather than with virtual programming, like the Sundance Film Festival was forced to implement the last two years, will be an essential part of the upcoming festival.

“It’s a creative space,” Michelle says of the event. “It’s an opportunity for filmmakers to talk about the projects that they’re working on and ones that they’re aspiring to do.”

Attractions such as workshop panels, networking events, and just general togetherness are expected to be hallmarks of this year’s festival, as well as future iterations of the Zion International Film Festival.

Although they’re excited about the future of the festival – and the gradual shaking of the snowglobe – the Moores are grateful for the help they’ve gotten to put on their debut show. The previous owners and directors, Kels and Stephanie Goodman, have stayed on in supportive roles. The sponsors such as the Utah Film Studios, the Utah Film Commission, and others (including ABC4) have also lent a big hand.







“It’s very collaborative,” Michelle says. “That’s the thing that I love most about Utah especially our film community.”

But of course, it wouldn’t be a film event without the red carpet. Marshall laughs that he doesn’t expect anyone to show up in a tuxedo, but for the final hurrah, the award show gala will have photographers, a performance by GENTRI’s Casey Elliott, and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The gala award show is free to the public, there’s no charge for the panels, either,” Marshall says. “You don’t have to wear a tux to the gala, but we recommend being somewhat dressed for the occasion.”

After all, it’s a red-carpet kind of thing.

More information, including tickets, can be found at LDSFilmFest.com

