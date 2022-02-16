ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Roll out the red carpet: LDS Film Festival ready for 2022 with new vision, leadership

By Austin Facer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHiX8_0eGSTHfh00

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re a fan of the deep, somewhat raspy voice of movie star Jason Momoa, you’re in luck.

The actor, best known for his titular role as Aquaman, will lend his talents and passion for the ocean as the narrator of Waterman , a documentary that follows the life and legacy of legendary surfing icon Duke Kahanamoku.

“The producers made a great movie,” Marshall Moore, who has already seen the movie, says. “It’s a great story about a great man. Duke is the father of modern surfing, so he’s got statues all over the world. He’s revered, and for a reason, but there’s a story that maybe some people knew but not the world knew about him.”

The screening of a film about the Duke, a celebrated figure all around the world, narrated by an A-list actor known for playing a superhero, is expected to be an exciting opener for this year’s LDS Film Festival lineup, to be held March 2-5 at the Scera Center in Orem.

‘It’s devastating’: Local film leaders fear more productions could leave Utah without bigger incentives

Moore, a longstanding leader in the local film industry, along with his wife, Michelle, a fellow entertainment industry power player, is looking forward to airing not only Waterman but the rest of the lineup for this year’s festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEiQL_0eGSTHfh00

For the couple, the 2022 edition will be their first as new owners and co-directors of the LDS Festival, which will be taking place for the 21st year in March. While they aren’t looking to completely rock the boat in their first year at the helm – or shake the snowglobe, as Michelle puts it – the Moores have big plans to make the event even grander in the years to come.

For one, when they close the books on this year’s festival, they’ll be retiring the name and rebranding the experience as the Zion International Film Festival moving forwards.

As Marshall explains to ABC4.com, the name change will help encourage more filmmakers to submit their projects for screening at the festival in years to come. The Moores found that the name ‘LDS Film Festival’ may have led some directors and producers to look away, believing that only movies that have a tie to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were featured.

“When you hear LDS Film Festival, you just think it’s just for LDS filmmakers and just LDS films that are allowed into the festival, and that’s not true,” Marshall says.” They just have to meet certain criteria that meet the standard that has been set by the festival and that’ll remain the same.”

Yelpers name this Utah restaurant one of the 100 best places to eat in the United States

For example, one film set to have a special screening called Alien Country has no ties to the LDS lifestyle or ideals, it’s just family-friendly and fun. The Moores hope that similar movies can find a home at their festival, with help from the new name and appeal.

But in addition to providing a place for families to gather for a good time at the movies, the Moores are hoping to create an artist-friendly scene at the festival. Meeting in person, rather than with virtual programming, like the Sundance Film Festival was forced to implement the last two years, will be an essential part of the upcoming festival.

“It’s a creative space,” Michelle says of the event. “It’s an opportunity for filmmakers to talk about the projects that they’re working on and ones that they’re aspiring to do.”

Attractions such as workshop panels, networking events, and just general togetherness are expected to be hallmarks of this year’s festival, as well as future iterations of the Zion International Film Festival.

Although they’re excited about the future of the festival – and the gradual shaking of the snowglobe – the Moores are grateful for the help they’ve gotten to put on their debut show. The previous owners and directors, Kels and Stephanie Goodman, have stayed on in supportive roles. The sponsors such as the Utah Film Studios, the Utah Film Commission, and others (including ABC4) have also lent a big hand.

‘Not a good idea’: Experts advise against exploring in Utah’s abandoned mines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuDrt_0eGSTHfh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrFwc_0eGSTHfh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SDUy_0eGSTHfh00

“It’s very collaborative,” Michelle says. “That’s the thing that I love most about Utah especially our film community.”

But of course, it wouldn’t be a film event without the red carpet. Marshall laughs that he doesn’t expect anyone to show up in a tuxedo, but for the final hurrah, the award show gala will have photographers, a performance by GENTRI’s Casey Elliott, and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘Unsilenced,’ film about Chinese censorship, getting extended run in Utah

“The gala award show is free to the public, there’s no charge for the panels, either,” Marshall says. “You don’t have to wear a tux to the gala, but we recommend being somewhat dressed for the occasion.”

After all, it’s a red-carpet kind of thing.

More information, including tickets, can be found at LDSFilmFest.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Hollywood goes ‘Uncharted’ this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Whether you want to go to the movie theater or stay in and stream, there are a few new films to choose from this weekend, including Hollywood’s latest blockbuster “Uncharted.” Film critic Tony Toscano has your reviews on this week’s “Screen Chatter.” For more information and reviews, click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Calling all Disney adults: Storyliving by Disney has officially launched

(ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with the phrase “Disney adult,” it’s a nickname meant to poke fun at those of us who are still repping Mickey ears late into our twenties. However, the majority of this group has no shame in their passion for Pixar. Now is a better time than ever to be […]
MOVIES
ABC4

Morgan Wallen heads to Utah this fall

WEST VALLEY CITY Utah (ABC4) – Country fans mark your calendars as multi-platinum country star Morgan Wallen heads to Utah this fall. The singer will be performing at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Sept. 10, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale for the tour. Wallen kicked off his new tour with two […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah breweries with the most highly ranked beers

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Moore
Person
Duke Kahanamoku
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jason Momoa
ABC4

Five things to know before moving to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Salt Lake City is growing. Our access to the outdoors, the Silicon Slopes tech job market, and our thriving economy are just some of the many reasons Utah’s capital city is currently so highly sought. But, every move — even if it’s to a relatively welcoming […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

McDonald’s celebrates return of Shamrock Shake by revealing secret ingredient

UTAH (ABC4) – Year after year, Americans wait in anticipation for the end of February when Ronald McDonald grants us the oh-so-sweet opportunity to indulge once again in our favorite cream-custard beverages.  McDonald’s has officially announced their plan to welcome back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake, but also the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Olympians and Paralympians team up with physically challenged athletes at Winter Sports Festival in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the spirit of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, Toyota is bringing adaptive sports clinics to the Winter Sports Festival in Park City. In collaboration with the National Ability Center, individuals with physical challenges will have the opportunity to participate in free “learn to” experiences in sled hockey and figure […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Dozens of hard seltzers could get the boot under Utah law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The latest update to Utah’s famously restrictive liquor laws could remove nearly half of increasingly popular hard seltzers from grocery store shelves in the state where most lawmakers are members of the teetotaling Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At issue are flavorings that contain trace amounts of ethyl […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Lds#Film Industry
ABC4

Fashion trends from NYC stylist Liv Shriber

NYC Stylist, fashion blogger, and influencer, Liv Shriber is in the studio today. She recently returned from LA where she was styling celebrities at the superbowl. Today she joined us in the GTU studio to talk TikTok Fashion and Beauty Trends.  Shriber enjoys skiing the Utah slopes, but due to a knee injury, she decided […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ABC4

Two new Dutch Bros locations open in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready to add a new stop along your caffeine route as two new Dutch Bros locations have opened in Utah. The beloved coffee company will now call Ogden and Heber City their new homes.  New location addresses: Ogden: 316 12th St, Ogden, UT 84404 Heber City: 1231 S 300 […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

UTA sees major ridership increase during ‘Free Fare February’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Free Fare February was introduced this month on Utah public transit, officials are reporting a notable increase in usage systemwide. In an effort to improve air quality in the Wasatch Front, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has nixed all public transit fares for the month of February, hoping to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy