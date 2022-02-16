Full Colorado State football schedule released for 2022 season

The Colorado State football team plays its first Mountain West game of the 2022 season at Nevada.

That's a spicy way to open up league play.

Nevada, of course, is the school CSU plucked new head coach Jay Norvell from as he made the move across the conference.

The Mountain West released the 2022 schedule on Wednesday, and that game is bound to be one of the top highlights.

The Rams have a bye week after nonconference play and before the start of MW play ( Fort Collins high schools will play rivalry games at Canvas Stadium during that bye week).

Another game of note is Oct. 22, when Hawaii visits Fort Collins. New Hawaii coach Timmy Chang was briefly on CSU's staff during the offseason before being hired by Hawaii.

Kick times will be announced at a later time, set by TV networks. While the week of each game won't change, the dates could potentially be moved to Thursday or Friday games.

CSU football 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: at Michigan

Sept. 10: vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 17: at Washington State

Sept. 24: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 1: Bye

Oct. 8: at Nevada

Oct. 15: vs. Utah State

Oct. 22: vs. Hawaii

Oct. 29: at Boise State

Nov. 5: at San Jose State

Nov. 12: vs. Wyoming

Nov. 19: at Air Force

Nov. 26: vs. New Mexico

