ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Full Colorado State football schedule released for 2022 season

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14R0KR_0eGSTE1W00

The Colorado State football team plays its first Mountain West game of the 2022 season at Nevada.

That's a spicy way to open up league play.

Nevada, of course, is the school CSU plucked new head coach Jay Norvell from as he made the move across the conference.

The Mountain West released the 2022 schedule on Wednesday, and that game is bound to be one of the top highlights.

The Rams have a bye week after nonconference play and before the start of MW play ( Fort Collins high schools will play rivalry games at Canvas Stadium during that bye week).

Another game of note is Oct. 22, when Hawaii visits Fort Collins. New Hawaii coach Timmy Chang was briefly on CSU's staff during the offseason before being hired by Hawaii.

Kick times will be announced at a later time, set by TV networks. While the week of each game won't change, the dates could potentially be moved to Thursday or Friday games.

CSU football coach tracker : Which assistant coaches are joining Jay Norvell's staff?

CSU football 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: at Michigan
  • Sept. 10: vs. Middle Tennessee
  • Sept. 17: at Washington State
  • Sept. 24: vs. Sacramento State
  • Oct. 1: Bye
  • Oct. 8: at Nevada
  • Oct. 15: vs. Utah State
  • Oct. 22: vs. Hawaii
  • Oct. 29: at Boise State
  • Nov. 5: at San Jose State
  • Nov. 12: vs. Wyoming
  • Nov. 19: at Air Force
  • Nov. 26: vs. New Mexico

Colorado State football recruiting, transfer tracker: CSU roster taking shape for 2022 season

Follow Kevin Lytle at twitter.com/Kevin_Lytle and at facebook.com/KevinSLytle. Coloradoan sports can also be followed on Twitter. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Full Colorado State football schedule released for 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Hawaii State
Fort Collins, CO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Chang
Person
Jay Norvell
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
535
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy