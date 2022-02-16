ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St. George man arrested for DUI after trailer jackknifes, causing child to be taken to hospital

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has been arrested in St. George after causing an accident that put a child in the hospital.

On Feb. 15, around 7:15 a.m., Dustin Eldrige Fremou was driving a utility truck pulling a trailer, travelling eastbound on State Route 9 near the intersection of 3700 W.

The initial investigation suggest that the vehicle went off-road for a moment before Fremou overcorrected, causing the trailer to jackknife and the spin the truck into oncoming traffic.

The trailer hit an oncoming SUV, and a child in the back was taken by ambulance to the St. George Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Fremou has since been booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility for DUI involving an injury, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. and a lane travel violation.

This story will be updated.

