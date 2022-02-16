St. George man arrested for DUI after trailer jackknifes, causing child to be taken to hospital
ST. GEORGE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has been arrested in St. George after causing an accident that put a child in the hospital.
On Feb. 15, around 7:15 a.m., Dustin Eldrige Fremou was driving a utility truck pulling a trailer, travelling eastbound on State Route 9 near the intersection of 3700 W.
The initial investigation suggest that the vehicle went off-road for a moment before Fremou overcorrected, causing the trailer to jackknife and the spin the truck into oncoming traffic.SANDY SCAM: Man claims to have found missing cats in exchange for money
The trailer hit an oncoming SUV, and a child in the back was taken by ambulance to the St. George Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Fremou has since been booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility for DUI involving an injury, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. and a lane travel violation.
This story will be updated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0