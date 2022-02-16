Salzburg vs. Bayern live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch UEFA Champions League

Salzburg will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 of Champions League action on Wednesday. Salzburg comes into the round of 16 as big-time underdogs but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a shot at Bayern, especially after Bayern lost to VfL Bochum in Bundesliga action last week.

This should be a fun match to watch this afternoon, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the UEFA action.

Salzburg vs. Bayern

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Wednesday, February 16 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Champions League Starting Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Sucic, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Okafor

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Red Bull Salzburg (+625) vs. Bayern Munich (-275)

Draw: +475

