MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new affinity group at Prairie Winds Middle School is helping students of color find support and community. Social worker Ayan Musse stated, “It’s exhausting to be Black in America. It’s exhausting to be a person of color in America. You are constantly reminded who you are. You are constantly reminded that you don’t have a seat at the table. You are constantly reminded that your voice does not matter.”

MANKATO, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO