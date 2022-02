Apple supposedly is working on the AirPods Pro 2 for a release later this year. We could see a new stemless design along with sensors that will help you track your workouts. TF International's highly accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to upgrade the H1 chip that is responsible for the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), audio reproduction, and also allows the AirPods Pro to pair quickly with other Apple devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO