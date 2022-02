The story of real estate over the past several years has been one of rapidly skyrocketing prices. Seemingly every home on the market has jumped in value since 2019. But there is at least one property whose price has actually fallen since it was first listed back in 2017—Mesa Vista Ranch, the 65,000-acre Panhandle property that belonged to oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens until his death in 2019, was re-listed this week at an $80 million discount from its initial price. Back when Pickens first put the ranch on the market, it would have cost you a cool quarter of a billion dollars to call home—but now, at a mere $170 million, it exists not just as a sprawling mega-mansion on a property that stretches across one hundred miles of Texas ground, but also as a beacon of hope to weary prospective home buyers who have spent years watching as prices shoot to the moon in bidding wars.

