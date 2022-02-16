ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

Twin brothers from Benton City seriously injured in car crash, family raises funds for medical costs

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNdVb_0eGSQmwj00
Twin brothers from Benton City seriously injured in car crash, family raises funds for medical costs (Image via GoFundMe)

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Twin brothers were seriously injured in a devastating car accident late on Tuesday evening. Now, their family members are asking for the community’s help to pay for extensive medical bills.

A fundraiser was published to GoFundMe by their sister, Samantha, on Wednesday morning. She wrote that one of her brothers, Gage, suffered a cut on his spleen and a concussion in addition to several cuts, bumps, and bruises.

Her other brother, Cameron, was flown to a Seattle-area hospital after shattering his pelvis. Samantha wrote that the right side of his pelvis was shattered, so the socket cannot properly hold his hip in place.

Additionally, doctors are observing a possible vertebrae fracture in his neck, in addition to a concussion.

“Right now my family needs all the help they can get,” Samantha said.

According to their sister, the young men are in their senior year at Kiona-Benton City High School.

The Kennewick Police Department posted about the crash on social media, confirming it took place at the intersection of W Gage Blvd & N Steptoe St.

At the time of this publishing, there have been 17 donations for a sum of $3,255 of their $10,000 goal.

Anyone who is interested in visiting or supporting the fundraiser can do so above, or click here to visit the webpage.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

