Already working his dream job, Woodbridge native wins Super Bowl title with LA Rams

Karan Patel is a firm believer that when one door closes, another opens.

And the Colonia High School graduate is living proof. He went from being cut from the baseball team his sophomore year of high school to a position with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Patel, who graduated from Colonia in 2014, played baseball his entire life, and tried out for the Patriots when he was a freshman. After he was cut, he honed his craft for another year and tried out again his sophomore year.

And he was cut again. But fortunately for Patel, that wasn't the end of his sports career.

"I was devastated, I was so upset because I was so small and I didn't have the physical strength to be a part of the team I guess," Patel said. "And that was when coach (Ben) LaSala was like, 'Hey, I know you're smart, you love technology, and you love sports and you work so hard all of the time, even when you fail at something, so why don't you come and help the football team out.'

“So in that instance I can always say when one door closes there's always another one that's going to open and that right there that opportunity I took it. I'm grateful for that because obviously without coach LaSala and all of the coaches at Colonia High School not giving me that chance, I don't even know what I would do right now."

One door closes, another opens

Patel became the manager of the Patriots' football team, and he maintained that position for three years in high school. During those three years he became friendly with Eric LeGrand, a Colonia graduate ana former defensive tackle at Rutgers University. According to Patel, LeGrand reached out to the special teams coach, who in turn reached out to the equipment staff and got Patel in the door for an interview to work as a student manager.

"I interviewed and after I got into college, I got to work with them for my first semester, which was a fall semester, and then at Rutgers I did it for four years there until I got my bachelor's and then I was a graduate assistant for two more years at Rutgers," Patel said.

Graduating to the big leagues

After graduating from Rutgers, another door opened for Patel, this time it led to the NFL. He said a mutual connection from Rutgers had a position with the Rams, and he received an offer for a two-year fellowship position to work with the equipment staff.

"Basically my goal was always to go to the NFL and be an equipment guy, and they gave me the opportunity to come out here as a fellow for a two-year internship," he said. "I'm in my second season and it's definitely a magical one, to play in the Super Bowl and win it."

Working with the equipment staff, Patel said his main day-to-day responsibilities are "basically to serve the players and make sure from an equipment stand point they're protected from helmets all the way down to socks," he said. "We're basically in charge of all of their safety equipment from helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and then day-to-day we basically work with the players and coaches and position coaches and help them out, do drills, run practices. We're basically an extra set of hands on the field and off the field."

Patel oversees what he called the "game loop," which consists of the warmups and clothes the players wear on the field warming up prior to the game, and what they wear on the sidelines.

"I'm pretty much in charge of most of their apparel and what they look like on the field during the games," Patel said. "It's a big responsibility to make sure everyone looks uniform and make sure everyone has got what they need. Pretty much one of the best things about that is each player is different depending on what they like and being able to give them the opportunity to just focus on football rather than worrying about what shorts or what they have to wear, that's kind of where I come into play and help them get that stuff ready for the game."

Read next: Rutgers alum dances alongside Jennifer Lopez and other music stars

Patel, who graduated from Rutgers with a master’s in information technology, considers being able to work with the NFL a dream come true.

"I love it, I don't even consider it as work, but it's a lot of hard work to get up here. I was blessed with the opportunity to go from Colonia High School and being passionate about football and having my opportunity present itself at Rutgers," he said. "All of that time and effort to put into something that you love, it can always lead to something greater, and it just happened that I was able to go to the NFL."

Patel was on the sidelines on Sunday night as the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since 2000, but he didn't necessarily get to enjoy the game as he was tending to the needs of the players.

"It's not so much you're watching the game, you're there and you see a bunch of it, but at the same time you're also there doing a job. You're focusing on what you need to do to make sure that everything runs smoothly," he said.

Patel is hopeful that his internship stint with the Rams turns into a full-time gig, as he one day wants to become a head equipment manager and be able to run a locker room. But for now, with the season having ended, he's looking forward to wrapping up what needs to be done for the Rams and taking some time off and spending it with family and friends.

And basking in an unforgettable Super Bowl win.

"Being at the Super Bowl was definitely an unforgettable moment. You dream about that game as a kid, and then all of that hard work and time you put in and you're finally there you're like, 'Wow, this isn't a dream anymore, this is reality.'

"I've just learned that good things happen when you're patient. You work hard and you constantly keep your head up, even when things get difficult time and time again and we all know to become a champion, there's no easy path to it. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and (Sunday) night was definitely one of my dreams that I've had come true completely. Being a Super Bowl champion, which is a world champ, and no one can ever take that away from us."

Email: lknego@gannettnj.com; on Twitter: @laurenknego

Lauren Knego covers scholastic sports for the Courier News and Home News Tribune. For unlimited access to local high school sports, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Already working his dream job, Woodbridge native wins Super Bowl title with LA Rams