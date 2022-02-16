'We need some time': Battle Creek commissioners delay action on ARPA proposals

The Battle Creek City Commission is taking some additional time to evaluate how best to distribute $8.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to community groups for projects negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners voted unanimously during a Feb. 10 workshop to postpone action on the community funding, citing a need for added time to digest the 31 proposals presented to the city. An agreed-upon scoring rubric used to evaluate the proposals -- requested by commissioners and developed by city staff -- must be completed by each commissioner and submitted to City Manager Rebecca Fleury's office no later than Thursday, Feb. 17.

"We need some time," Ward 5 Commissioner Jim Lance explained during the Feb. 10 workshop inside city hall.

"There’s $21,488,789.10 that is requested in this room, and there’s $8 million (available to disburse)," Ward 3 Commissioner Boonikka Herring added.

"I know you all are working your butts off and we appreciate that because it makes a difference in Battle Creek," she continued, referencing the many applicants in attendance to answer questions. "That’s all we want to do is do right by the community of Battle Creek."

The city of Battle Creek was awarded $30.5 million through ARPA, a $1.9 trillion rescue package intended to facilitate the United States' recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the $30.5 million awarded to the city, $8.1 million is available to distribute to the community for projects negatively impacted by the pandemic, according to Fleury.

Proposals submitted to the commission include a nearly $350,000 request by the Burma Center for a new HVAC system, $2.35 million to the Calhoun Intermediate School District/ Community Action to support and attract early childhood educators, $1 million to RISE Corp. to support food distributions in the Washington Heights and Post/Franklin neighborhoods and $2 million to LatinX community group Voces for permanent building space.

"This is not giving Voces $2 million," Voces Executive Director Jose Luis Orozco Jr. informed commissioners Feb. 10. "This is investing $262.50 into each LatinX resident in the city of Battle Creek."

A scoring rubric developed by city staff at the request of commissioners will be used to help evaluate each funding request.

"The rubric scores against three things," Fleury said. "One is the ARPA guidelines, one is our priority-based budgeting community results, as well as the themes that we heard from the town halls."

Once rubrics are submitted, Fleury and Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing will tally the scores and prepare a resolution outlining the top proposals for the commission's March 1 meeting.

"The commissioners can change that (resolution), but at least we will have a framework for them to consider and then basically deliberate on how they want to spend funds," Fleury said. "We have a request for $4.2 million and we have a request for $50,000, so it may be that they choose to grant amounts that are different than what were applied for."

ARPA expenditures approved by the city include $10 million to address lost revenues and just shy of $8 million to fund various city-identified projects in response to the negative impact of the pandemic.

Among other ARPA projects approved by the city is $2.5 million toward the renovation of the former McCamly Hotel. The 239-room downtown hotel is owned by 50 Capital Avenue Development Corp, an entity of Battle Creek Unlimited, and is being converted into a Hilton DoubleTree. It is expected to open in 2023.

The Dolliver building project at 135 N. Washington Ave. also is moving forward with assistance from ARPA funding. The former federal government property was purchased using $815,000 in ARPA dollars, and the city intends to convert it into an affordable housing development, pending community input.

"This has been a lot of work and a lot of effort that has gotten us to this point so I appreciate the thoughtfulness that the commission is taking in making these really critical decisions," Ward 4 Commissioner Kathy Szenda Wilson said. "We want to get this right."

Commissioners will revisit the community funding proposals during their next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. March 1 inside city hall.

A full list of the proposals, as well as the scoring rubric, can be viewed at battlecreekmi.gov/arpa.

