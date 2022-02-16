ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

'We need some time': Battle Creek commissioners delay action on ARPA proposals

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLckf_0eGSPtun00

The Battle Creek City Commission is taking some additional time to evaluate how best to distribute $8.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to community groups for projects negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners voted unanimously during a Feb. 10 workshop to postpone action on the community funding, citing a need for added time to digest the 31 proposals presented to the city. An agreed-upon scoring rubric used to evaluate the proposals -- requested by commissioners and developed by city staff -- must be completed by each commissioner and submitted to City Manager Rebecca Fleury's office no later than Thursday, Feb. 17.

"We need some time," Ward 5 Commissioner Jim Lance explained during the Feb. 10 workshop inside city hall.

"There’s $21,488,789.10 that is requested in this room, and there’s $8 million (available to disburse)," Ward 3 Commissioner Boonikka Herring added.

"I know you all are working your butts off and we appreciate that because it makes a difference in Battle Creek," she continued, referencing the many applicants in attendance to answer questions. "That’s all we want to do is do right by the community of Battle Creek."

The city of Battle Creek was awarded $30.5 million through ARPA, a $1.9 trillion rescue package intended to facilitate the United States' recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the $30.5 million awarded to the city, $8.1 million is available to distribute to the community for projects negatively impacted by the pandemic, according to Fleury.

Proposals submitted to the commission include a nearly $350,000 request by the Burma Center for a new HVAC system, $2.35 million to the Calhoun Intermediate School District/ Community Action to support and attract early childhood educators, $1 million to RISE Corp. to support food distributions in the Washington Heights and Post/Franklin neighborhoods and $2 million to LatinX community group Voces for permanent building space.

"This is not giving Voces $2 million," Voces Executive Director Jose Luis Orozco Jr. informed commissioners Feb. 10. "This is investing $262.50 into each LatinX resident in the city of Battle Creek."

A scoring rubric developed by city staff at the request of commissioners will be used to help evaluate each funding request.

"The rubric scores against three things," Fleury said. "One is the ARPA guidelines, one is our priority-based budgeting community results, as well as the themes that we heard from the town halls."

Once rubrics are submitted, Fleury and Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing will tally the scores and prepare a resolution outlining the top proposals for the commission's March 1 meeting.

"The commissioners can change that (resolution), but at least we will have a framework for them to consider and then basically deliberate on how they want to spend funds," Fleury said. "We have a request for $4.2 million and we have a request for $50,000, so it may be that they choose to grant amounts that are different than what were applied for."

ARPA expenditures approved by the city include $10 million to address lost revenues and just shy of $8 million to fund various city-identified projects in response to the negative impact of the pandemic.

Among other ARPA projects approved by the city is $2.5 million toward the renovation of the former McCamly Hotel. The 239-room downtown hotel is owned by 50 Capital Avenue Development Corp, an entity of Battle Creek Unlimited, and is being converted into a Hilton DoubleTree. It is expected to open in 2023.

The Dolliver building project at 135 N. Washington Ave. also is moving forward with assistance from ARPA funding. The former federal government property was purchased using $815,000 in ARPA dollars, and the city intends to convert it into an affordable housing development, pending community input.

"This has been a lot of work and a lot of effort that has gotten us to this point so I appreciate the thoughtfulness that the commission is taking in making these really critical decisions," Ward 4 Commissioner Kathy Szenda Wilson said. "We want to get this right."

Commissioners will revisit the community funding proposals during their next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. March 1 inside city hall.

A full list of the proposals, as well as the scoring rubric, can be viewed at battlecreekmi.gov/arpa.

Reach Greyson Steele at (269) 501-5661 or gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Battle Creek, MI
Health
Battle Creek, MI
Government
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Affordable Housing#Budgeting#American Rescue Plan Act#The Burma Center#Rise Corp#Post Franklin
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

728
Followers
344
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy