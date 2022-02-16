ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman run over twice by ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend ran her over twice at a Cordova residence on Valentine’s Day , according to police.

The woman told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend Lemuel Taylor were arguing inside of his BMW in the driveway of a home on Acadia Place on Feb. 14.

Cordova woman hit by car, man turns himself in

As the woman tried to exit the vehicle, crime records state that Taylor hit her with his car because he didnt want her to leave.

Police said Taylor proceeded to run the woman over two times before driving off.

Man accused of stealing 18-wheeler, kidnaps driver

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found items belonging to the woman scattered on the street in front of the home.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, suffering from a broken clavicle, punctured lungs and fractures to the back, neck and hip. She also experienced internal bleeding.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Monday that Taylor was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police stated the woman is scheduled to be airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for additional medical treatment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

