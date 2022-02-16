Pasco Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Identifying Car Burglary Suspect

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect that tries to burglarize a car(s).

According to deputies, on Feb. 6, at approx. 7 a.m., the suspect pictured attempted to enter a vehicle in the area of Poplar St. in New Port Richey.

PSO is requesting assistance with identifying the suspect.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22005224.

You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

