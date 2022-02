A cross-functional team at Delta Dental of Colorado recently sat down to undertake the process of establishing an inclusion and diversity action plan and long-term vision for our organization. For us, a diverse, equitable and inclusive company is more than just good business, it’s how we create a sense of belonging for every team member so they can show up as their most authentic selves. It’s also how we best represent our customers, stakeholders and community partners.

