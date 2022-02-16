ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Mobile COVID-19 testing to launch in San Benito County

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHWhK_0eGSMY6v00

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- COVID-19 testing is going mobile in San Benito County beginning February 23.

The testing bus, operated by OptumServe, will offer appointment-based and drop-in testing until May 2022 or until further notice.

San Benito County said the mobile site will be placed at Brigantino Park in Hollister from Wednesday through Sunday. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with closures from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“This mobile testing site is in an area of the county where there are no testing services currently available," said George Gellert, M.D., San Benito County Health Officer.  “By increasing testing capacity and capabilities in this area of our county we will be reaching some of our most at-risk community members.”

People who are interested in getting tested can click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Those who live in Hollister can also register for testing at the OptumServe Testing site on 930 Sunset Street.

The post Mobile COVID-19 testing to launch in San Benito County appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

“Shaking and rumbling” reported on Central Coast, cause unknown

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Several messages and calls were sent to KION on reports of their houses shaking and hearing a loud rumbling sound Friday. Reports stretch from all over the Central Coast as people are trying to figure out what happened. No sizeable earthquakes have been reported by the United States Geological Services. The The post “Shaking and rumbling” reported on Central Coast, cause unknown appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California Health and Human Services announce SMARTER Plan for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In a teleconference held Thursday California Health and Human Services unveiled the state's new SMARTER plan for COVID-19 response. This plan will ensure the state is more transparent and more responsive to different variants of COVID-19. This is so a one size fits all solution for different waves of the virus is The post California Health and Human Services announce SMARTER Plan for COVID-19 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove Feast of Lanterns canceled permanently

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Feb. 18, 2022, 3:34 p.m.-- The Feast of Lanterns has been permanently canceled according to the Board President. The Feast of Lanterns Board President said they had originally talked about just changing the event's name but decided to just cancel the event overall and permanently. The board will meet next The post Pacific Grove Feast of Lanterns canceled permanently appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Benito County, CA
Health
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Hollister, CA
Government
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fleet advisory for entangled whale near Monterey Bay

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is issuing a statewide fleet advisory for the commercial Dungeness crab fishery because of reports of a humpback whale entanglement. Reports of a whale with heavy lines from unknown fishing gear were first reported in January around five miles west of Cypress Point near The post Fleet advisory for entangled whale near Monterey Bay appeared first on KION546.
ANIMALS
KION News Channel 5/46

Retired pilot takes to the skies in Watsonville at 93-years-old

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A 93-year-old retired pilot has been given a second chance to take to the skies Friday. Clarke Masters flew a 1942 Boeing Sterman biplane out of the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Masters and his wife, who recently passes, used to own and fly a similar aircraft when they were younger together. His wife The post Retired pilot takes to the skies in Watsonville at 93-years-old appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito High to distribute testing kits for students

SAN BENITO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Benito County Public Information said that San Benito High students will be receiving free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Due to the President Week Break beginning on Feb. 21 the county said that they want to make sure students have access to at-home testing. Students don't need to take a test The post San Benito High to distribute testing kits for students appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going Mobile#Covid 19 Testing#Optumserve Testing
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reveals jail expansions

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Jail has expanded its facilities to include new housing units to help accommodate more inmates. These renovations were necessary due to one end of the jail being from the early 70s. A new classroom was also added and will help to host AA meetings or help inmates get The post Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reveals jail expansions appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire in Inyo County reaches 3,900 acres

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire that began on Wednesday off Airport Road and East line Street, east of Bishop, in Inyo County has grown to 3,900 acres with 0% containment. Airport Fire. Photos courtesy of Inyo County Sheriff's Office. Evacuation orders have been issued for White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory The post Fire in Inyo County reaches 3,900 acres appeared first on KION546.
INYO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ocean Street Drain Project to cause traffic delays in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning on Feb. 16 the City of Santa Cruz will begin replacing a catch basin on Ocean Street, the project is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 25. The Ocean Street Storm Drain Project is set to remedy a problem with the property at 530 Ocean Street that causes overflow from The post Ocean Street Drain Project to cause traffic delays in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KION News Channel 5/46

California schools to keep indoor mask mandate

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)-- In a press conference by the California Health and Human Services Monday they announced that California schools will continue with their indoor mask mandate even after the state mandate is lifted after Feb. 15. A revolution of the policy will be brought up again on Feb. 28 and will factor in case rates, The post California schools to keep indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County to host Joby Aviation job fair

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.- (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Workforce Development Board will help host a virtual job fair on Feb. 24 with Joby Aviation. Jobs are available in the companies Marina and Santa Cruz facilities. The fair will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and attendees will be able to speak with Joby's recruiting team The post Monterey County to host Joby Aviation job fair appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Plans for farmworker housing are postponed in North Monterey County

North Monterey County, Calif. (KION) Plans to build housing to farmworkers in North Monterey County have come to a halt. For now. Monterey’s Planning Commission is considering the approval of a permit for a large project that will house hundreds of seasonal farmworkers on H2A visas. Rio Vista, LLC has submitted a request for approval The post Plans for farmworker housing are postponed in North Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CDPH warns of unsafe amounts of lead in California dried plum products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming certain types of dried plum products called Saladitos due to an unsafe level of lead. These Plums are imported from China and Taiwan and consumers in possession of these types of Saladitos should throw them away now. Photo courtesy The post CDPH warns of unsafe amounts of lead in California dried plum products appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County joins 11 other California counties in lifting mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County along with 11 other counties have announced beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 they will lift their universal mask mandates for most indoor public settings. If you are over the age of two and are unvaccinated you will still be required to mask up in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue The post Monterey County joins 11 other California counties in lifting mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

New road closures announced for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.-- California Highway Patrol announces new road and lane closures for Feb. 13 to Feb. 19. Highway 1: Point Sur Lighthouse – Little Sur River Bridge: Long-TermOne-way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 between the Point Sur Lighthouse and Little Sur Bridge due to a slide and The post New road closures announced for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

New Hollister noise level ordinance could begin in March

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Hollister has passed an ordinance to control noise levels in residential neighborhoods. The City said that the Police Department has received numerous noise complaints recently. The ordinance will maintain separate protocols and restrictions for residential and downtown areas. Before this new ordinance, victims of peace disturbances were required to The post New Hollister noise level ordinance could begin in March appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy