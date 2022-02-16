ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

FBI, NYS Police, SCPD, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, SC Sheriff’s Office form new task force to investigate Gilgo Beach murders

Babylon Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the formation of a multi-agency Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force. The task force includes investigators from the FBI, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. The formation of the...

www.babylonbeacon.com

