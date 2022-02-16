ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

EU border agency to help Cyprus with migrant repatriations

cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief of the European Union’s Frontex border agency said Wednesday that the repatriation of migrants is Cyprus’ “most urgent need” and that his organization is ready to facilitate flights to return home people who had asylum claims rejected in...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaritis Schinas
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cyprus#Turkey#Eu Members#Ap#The European Union#Frontex Border Agency#Turkish#United Nations#Greek Cypriot#Eu Commission
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Protesters in Istanbul decry migrant deaths on Greek border

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hundreds of people in Istanbul marched to the Greek consulate on Saturday to protest the deaths of 19 migrants near Turkey’s border with Greece. Turkish authorities said they froze to death earlier this week after being illegally pushed back across the border by Greek guards. Athens has strongly rejected the accusation.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy