Harrisburg, PA

Department of Health releases Jan. 2022 nursing home inspection report

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its January 2022 report about nursing home inspections on Wednesday, Feb 16.

According to a press release, 497 inspections were completed in 340 separate nursing homes throughout the Commonwealth. Of these inspections that were completed, there were 390 complaint investigations and 43 of them were COVID-19 related investigations.

There were also five new sanctions finalized against nursing care facilities in the past month. These sanctions resulted in $58,250 in fines. These sanctions can include such things as a civil penalty, a ban on admissions, a license being revoked, or a facility being put on a provisional license, which requires additional inspections of the facility.

“The Department of Health continues to investigate complaints to ensure nursing home residents receive the best quality of life and care,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “If you see something that may jeopardize patients’ safety or well-being, you can file an anonymous complaint by calling, filling out an online form, emailing or mailing a letter to the department.”

Individuals can call 1-800-254-5164, or fill out the online complaint form if they feel as if they have a hazard or complaint that needs to be addressed.

