Are you saving enough for retirement? You can find the answer one of two ways. You can seek out one of the dozens of online calculators that will give you an estimate of how much you’ll need based on your income, your current savings, and the age you want to retire, and a bunch of other information. Or you can use this handy rule of thumb: if the question Are you saving enough for retirement? causes you to break out in a sweat, you are in trouble.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO