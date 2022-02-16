ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Songz Accused of ‘Brutal Rape' in New Lawsuit

nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This story contains graphic language about sexual assault. Singer Trey Songz was accused of anally raping a woman at a house party in California in 2016, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in...

www.nbcboston.com

The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
California State
Trey Songz
iheart.com

Modeling Agent With Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Prison Cell

A former French modeling agent with ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and serving a sentence for similar accusations was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday (February 19), the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News. Jean-Luc Brunel was reported to have "died by suicide because he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

DaBaby SLAMS Da Baby Uncle Over Bowling Alley Lawsuit, Alleges DaniLeigh’s Brother Is ‘Thirsty’ For Money

Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served after the rapper and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama's brother earlier this week at a bowling alley. Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh is suing DaBaby over the fight now. His reasoning for the swift lawsuit included assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.
CELEBRITIES
#Rape#Civil Lawsuit#New Lawsuit
Popculture

Kanye West Could Face Major Criminal Charges

Kanye West could find himself in some legal hot water. TMZ reports that the LAPD has completed their investigation into an incident where West allegedly attacked a fan outside of a Los Angeles hotel. Law enforcement will be passing their findings on to L.A. City Attorney's Office to decide whether or not to charge West with battery. Police believe that there Is enough evidence between witness testimonies and paparazzi footage to make a case against West.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Killed in Shawangunk Prison 14 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Civil rights lawyer calls for police who singled out Black teen in mall fight to be fired

A prominent civil rights lawyer is warning “this is how our children become hashtags”, after video went viral of New Jersey police officers breaking up a fist fight and pinning a Black teenager to the ground in handcuffs while the white boy with whom he was fighting isn’t restrained.“They should be relieved of their duties if they believe this is good policing … because this is how our children become hashtags,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The New York Post on Saturday. “When you see that video it’s just shocking because it underscores what we’ve been saying all...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

