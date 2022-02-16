ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

US Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Upstart stock soars after Q4 earnings beat, strong guidance, stock buyback

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock surges 24% in after-hours trading after the AI lending software company announced a $400M stock buyback program, issued strong Q1 guidance, and posted better-than-expected Q4 results. "With triple-digit growth and record profits, Q4 was an exceptional finish to a breakout year for Upstart (UPST)," said co-founder...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) CEO Damian Gammell on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 7:00 AM ET. Sarah Willett - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Damian Gammell - Chief Executive Officer. Nik Jhangiani - Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. Charlie Higgs - Redburn. Simon Hales - Citi. Fintan...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foods#Usfd#Eps Estimate
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lone Pine Capital takes new positions in Mastercard & Visa

Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich Connecticut based private investment management firm, took new positions in Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), totaling 277K shares, 4.82M shares, and 4.83M shares, respectively according to its latest 13F filing. Additionally, the fund also added key positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to ~617K...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Buy 7% Yielding Altria Today And Retire Rich Tomorrow

2022 is a rough year for investors, but it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Ultra high-quality value is Wall Street's new darling. If you need a reminder that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market here it is. Since...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

February's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 4.21%-Plus Yields

We're looking at a screening of dividend stocks that could be worthwhile for further exploration. Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often times aren't grabbing the headlines. They aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that's precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Trend Micro, Inc. (TMICF) CEO Eva Chen on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koichi Habara - IR Conference Call Participants. Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. I would like to explain the Q4 summary most case. This is the fourth quarter summary. Net sales grew by 9%. Operating profit was minus 24%. Looking at this, it may not make sense to you. Why is the sales increasing, but the profit decreasing. If you go lower at the pre-GAAP level, sales number. This is a 19% growth on a Japanese yen basis, excluding the impact of exchange rate. So the growth rate is very high. 2011, we have started announcing the GAAP number, and this is the highest growth we have recorded so far since then. And the variable compensation is connected to pre-GAAP growth rate. And at the top, we have total operating expenses. This is increasing because of the pre-GAAP increase. Other than that, a weaker yen is a factor as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Air Canada (ACDVF) CEO Michael Rousseau on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2022 8:00 AM ET. Valerie Durand - Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability. Michael Rousseau - President and Chief Executive Officer. Amos Kazzaz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lucie Guillemette - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GEO Group Stock: Tactically Covering Short Position

Given GEO's cash flow profile a successful restructuring is nearly a certainty. Given the FY2022 guidance, a successful out-of-court restructuring is almost a certainty at this point. In the previously disclosed cleansing material the term loan lenders asked for L+775 bps with 100 bps floor (i.e. 8.75%) and $191 million cash paydown. I assume the revolving credit facility lender will ask for the same treatment. The bondholder ad hoc group asked for 9.5% coupon, 1-1.5% PIK interest, and different levels of cash paydown for the three senior unsecured bonds (50% for the 2023s and 5% for the 2024s). A quick modeling exercise would suggest that these terms are affordable to GEO (NYSE:GEO), but it's going to limit how much GEO can delever going forward.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sandstorm Gold: Fourth Quarter Results Analysis

Sandstorm Gold posted revenues of $29.821 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $29.70 million for the comparable period in 2020. Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its fourth quarter and full-year results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 2021 Production and revenues snapshot. Sandstorm Gold Royalties...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sylvamo: Setting-Up To Reward Shareholders

Sylvamo has delivered stronger than expected results through 2021, and is looking for continued growth into 2022. If ever there was an industry that could truly be considered boring due its combination of maturity profile, decreasing consumer demand and lack of growth prospects over the long-term, one offering a commodity-type of product, and just sort of plain old dullness, I think the paper would have to be considered a strong candidate, especially copier and printing paper. It is not exactly cutting edge, and digital technologies have quickly replaced many of its uses, a trend magnified by the pandemic with virtual school and work from home. Yet, with all the stars seemingly aligned against it, paper is not going totally away anytime soon, and for a certain type of investor could be an ideal place to look for value.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

VYM: The Rotation To Value Continues And Why Not 40-60

Many readers asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and “traditional” strategies like the 40-60 strategy. Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a timeframe more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy