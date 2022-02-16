These Infamous Colorado Crimes Made Headlines Around the World

You will be shocked to learn how much money Colorado's marijuana industry made in 2022. Of course, it's not a secret the pot industry is big business in Colorado and in more and more states across the country. According to the Canon City Daily Record, Colorado has sold more than $12 billion worth of marijuana in the past eight years, since the legalization of recreational pot and the beginning of retail sales in 2014.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO