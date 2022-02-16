ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Blockbuster': Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park in Netflix's Workplace Comedy

By Adam Luchies
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Melissa Fumero's next roles will have her work at Blockbuster. Netflix has announced that Fumero has joined the cast of their their upcoming comedy series that takes place in the last remaining bastion of the once great video rental chain. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Fumero will play Eliza,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Idina Menzel and Jae Suh Park Join Dark Comedy 'Latchkey Kids'

Idina Menzel and Jae Suh Park have been cast in the dark comedy Latchkey Kids. According to Variety, the two will star in the film directed by John J. Budion. The film will focus on Alan S. Kim's character, who is described as a bright nine-year old, whose aged baby-sitters keep dying on the job. While at a bus station, he meets and becomes friends with a teen girl (Fisher). Fisher's character is described as eccentric but tough. She is trying to escape her dysfunctional life and her mother. She later becomes the perfect babysitter. However, Fisher and her mother are later embroiled in a drug deal that goes awry. Kim's boy character must then do whatever he can to save his friend.
MOVIES
Decider.com

The Best Romantic Comedies On Netflix

If the 2000s are an age of prestige television, the 1990s were the age of peak romantic comedies. Actresses like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Reese Witherspoon created an art form out of the genre, and delivered some of the most iconic films of the decade. When we started creating a list of the best romantic comedies available on Netflix for your Valentine’s Day viewing pleasure, we noticed that some of our 1990s faves like Runaway Bride and As Good As It Gets were available on the platform and would be the perfect thing to watch to get you in the mood for love. Break out your Steve Madden platforms and your super low rise jeans and settle in with your Pepsi One and Snackwells, ’cause it’s the ’90s, baby.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Park
Person
Melissa Fumero
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Film Star#Harvard#Wandavision#Nbc#Superstore#Davis Entertainment#Universal#Blockbuster Video#Ondemand
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Twist …? Catherine Cohen Has a Netflix Comedy Special.

Believe it or not, it is in fact possible to be both an internet comedian and a sparkling live cabaret hostess. And when you combine those two things (take a live performance but put it online), that’s actually what’s known as a Netflix comedy special, darlings. Today, Netflix announced that Renaissance woman Catherine Cohen — co-host of Seek Treatment, scribe of poems, picker of apples — will soon have her first original comedy special on the platform, called The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous. Filmed at Joe’s Pub, The Twist …? finds Cohen using “her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism, and being the main character of her own life.” With Henry Koperski on the keys, think of it like Inside if Inside was for cool girls and not sad boys and also wasn’t depressing and instead was very glamorous. Actually, terrible analogy. The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous. premieres on Netflix on March 15.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Blockbuster’: Payman Benz To Direct, Co-Executive Produce Netflix Video Store Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Payman Benz (Black Monday) has been tapped to direct and serve as co-executive producer on four episodes, including the pilot, of Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park. Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Benz will direct and co-EP episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108. The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Rashida Jones Joins Apple’s Dark Comedy ‘Sunny’ in Lead Role

Apple has ordered Sunny, a new 10-episode dark comedy series with Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones set to feature in a lead role. As first reported by Deadline, the upcoming series is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan and follows Suzie (Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is thrown into chaos after her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. To console her, Suzie is provided Sunny, a new domestic robot made by her husband’s electronics company.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Viciously Taunts Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

It doesn't look as if Soulja Boy has forgiven Kanye West. After West released Donda months ago, Soulja found that a verse he recorded for Ye was left off of the record. What ensued was a back and forth of sorts where Soulja Boy unleashed his wrath only for Ye to respond by calling Soulja's verse "trash." In true Soulja Boy fashion, his responses were scathing.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

'Abbott Elementary' is a must-watch for fans of workplace comedies like 'The Office' and 'Parks and Rec' — here's why I recommend it, plus where to stream it

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Abbott Elementary" is a must-watch for fans of workplace comedies. The series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, is ABC's newest breakout hit. The show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy