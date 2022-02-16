ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novavax Stock Is at Risk Despite Positive Poll Results

By Chris Tyler
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to some investors Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a winner. But if we’re to trust the price chart, investors may want to study NVAX stock before buying in. While the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 1.60% led by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and a few other influential overachievers, shares of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer...

investorplace.com

contagionlive.com

Novavax Announces Positive Results of its Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine in Pediatric Population

Their investigational vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, demonstrated 82% efficacy against the Delta variant in participants 12-17 years old. Novavax announced today it had reach the primary efficacy endpoint for the pediatric extension of their PREVENT-19 phase 3 clinical trial, which showed its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 82% effective against the Delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Got a Shot in the Arm Friday

In contrast to the wider stock market, shares of vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were cruising higher on Friday. The company's stock was up by 1.2% in midafternoon trading, against the nearly 2% decline of the S&P 500 index, on positive news about its coronavirus vaccine. So what. On Thursday after...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX, +9.99% tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year. Novavax's vaccine has been authorized in several countries, including the U.K. and New Zealand. It is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization. The company did not immediately return a request for comment. Novavax's stock is down 73.8% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Investors Cut Risk On Ukraine Tension

Asian markets slipped on Friday and gold stood at an eight-month high after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine and renewed U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion had investors looking for safety ahead of the weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan,, was down 0.3% in...
STOCKS
biospace.com

Positive Data in Hand, Novavax Eyes Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Approval

Novavax's Phase III trial of its candidate COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated promising results in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old in the United States. NVX-CoV2373, a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, achieved an 80% overall efficacy during the PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase III trial, which was conducted at the time the SARS-CoV-2's Delta variant was the predominant strain (from May 24 to September 27, 2021). The trial involved 2,247 adolescents in 73 states.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Forbes

What’s Happening With Novavax Stock?

Covid-19 vaccine developer Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) remained flat over the last week, compared to the broader Nasdaq-100 which declined by about 3%, amid concerns of surging U.S. inflation and the coming interest rate hikes. There have been quite a few developments for Novavax stock recently. While the company finally officially filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 shot in the U.S. in late January, and also recently said that it was looking to file regulatory approval for its shot for teenagers after a late-stage trial indicated that the shot was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, there have been some negative developments, as well. Firstly, there have been concerns surrounding the company’s delivery ramp-up. The company has delivered just about 10 million doses of its shot as of last week in Indonesia, with several million shots delivered to Australia and New Zealand, implying that it could fall behind its plans of delivering two billion doses for 2022 if it continues at this rate. Separately, the 2022 sales outlook from Covid-19 vaccine bellwether Pfizer also fell short of estimates and this has also caused some volatility in Covid-19 vaccine names.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Peloton, Novavax, Harley-Davidson and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton CEO John Foley will be stepping down. The fitness equipment maker will also slash about 2,800 jobs or about 20% of its corporate staff and also cut $800 million in annual costs. Foley's replacement will be former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy. Peloton tumbled 8.4% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Kansas City Star

Peloton Stock Is Not Out of the Woods Despite M&A Hopes

Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares are erupting higher on Monday, up more than 18% on hopes of a potential buyout. At the highs, shares were up about 30% on the day after the rumor was floated after the close on Friday. More specifically, investors...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

LKQ stock plunges despite Q4 beat

LKQ (LKQ -11.8%) shares down on weaker margins in Q4 despite earnings beat. Revenue grew 7.9% Y/Y for the quarter; parts and services organic revenue increased 6.6% vs. consensus of +3.5%. Adjusted EPS soared 26.1% Y/Y. North America organic revenue +8.3% vs. consensus of +5.74% and Europe organic revenue +5.7%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian stocks higher despite Russia-Ukraine tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,680.91. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,275.70. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.88. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.1% to 24,803.59, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,480.49.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Why Wingstop Stock Is Up Despite An Earnings Miss

Wingstop reported record revenue and earnings for Q4 2021, but missed analysts' expectations. The company is mitigating inflation pressures and expects chicken prices to decline in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Reopening Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax And Vaxart

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) retail stores have something for everyone in the family, and over the past year, has returned unmistakable gains for bullish traders and investors. Since February 2021, Macy’s stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular vaccine stocks: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT).
STOCKS

