Lehigh Acres mom caught on camera instigating brawl between girls at SkyZone

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres mom faces a slew of charges for instigating a fight between her 13-year-old daughter and another girl at SkyZone in Fort Myers.

The wild ordeal happened Friday February 11th, with witnesses catching every second of the chaos on camera.

According to the arrest report for Joslyn Figueroa, her daughter and another girl, also 13-years-old, were fighting in the SkyZone parking lot.

The fight broke up, and the victim walked inside and away from Figueroa and her daughter.

But not long after, Figueroa followed and walked into SkyZone with her daughter.

Several people pointed out the girl who’d been fighting with Figueroa’s daughter, and Figueroa yelled “let’s go, f*ck her up!”

Joslyn Figueroa

Figueora egged-on her daughter to attack the girl, repeatedly yelling, “f*ck her up!”

According to her arrest report, Figueora also punched the girl several times.

Figueora also allegedly taunted the girl, saying “I told you” and “b*tch, you tried it!”

At one point, a 16-year old SKyZone employee tried breaking up the fight, and Figueroa tossed that teen to the side.

A man also attempted to break up the fight, and Figueroa shouted, “no, don’t touch my daughter!”

The girl Figueora’s daughter attacked suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple muscle strains.

A few days after the fight, the girl identified Figueroa in a photo lineup, with the Lexington Middle School SRO in attendance.

The entire scene was captured on camera, which deputies reviewed.

Figueroa was arrested several days after the brawl, after deputies conducted interviews with the girls involved in the fight, and the many witnesses.

Figueroa faces two charges of child cruelty, one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one charge for inciting a riot. Her bond has been set at $21,500.

