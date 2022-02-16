Fantasmic Foreshadowed the Future of All IP Owned by Disney

On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new titles coming to Disney+, including unscripted shows from Brie Larson and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. Larson is producing the docuseries Growing Up. Renner is featured in the series Rennervartions. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced these projects, along with several others, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour. "With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand," Davis said (via a press release). "I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO