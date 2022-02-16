ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasmic Foreshadowed the Future of All IP Owned by Disney

By Bethy Squires
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have seen the future, and it’s a nightly fireworks/projection mapping show at Disneyland. Fantasmic, the story of Mickey Mouse losing his gosh dang marbles and battling a dragon, is the key to understanding Disney’s attitude towards all intellectual property. This is how Disney treats Mickey Mouse, its most treasured guy,...

www.pastemagazine.com

ABC4

Calling all Disney adults: Storyliving by Disney has officially launched

(ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with the phrase “Disney adult,” it’s a nickname meant to poke fun at those of us who are still repping Mickey ears late into our twenties. However, the majority of this group has no shame in their passion for Pixar. Now is a better time than ever to be […]
MOVIES
International Business Times

Disney Closes Gap With Netflix, Streaming Industry Future Still In Question

The strong subscriber additions by Disney+ in the latest quarter helped Walt Disney Co's flagship streaming service close the gap with market leader Netflix Inc, but industry watchers focused on future prospects for streaming in a saturating market. Disney+ added 11.8 million https://reut.rs/3suczXC subscribers in the first quarter as viewers...
BUSINESS
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner Getting Their Own Disney+ Series

On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new titles coming to Disney+, including unscripted shows from Brie Larson and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. Larson is producing the docuseries Growing Up. Renner is featured in the series Rennervartions. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced these projects, along with several others, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour. "With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand," Davis said (via a press release). "I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

You Can Soon Own A Home Built By Disney, Surrounded by Disney Fans

Disney has announced plans to build a series of planned home communities, with the first set to be constructed outside of Palm Springs, California. Today, Disney announced "Storylivng by Disney," a new line of planned neighborhoods with home types ranging from condominiums and single-family homes. Each community will be designed by Disney Imagineers as well as regional home and neighborhood developers. Many of the communities will be targeted towards 55+ residents, keeping in line with a growing national trend towards age-restricted and age-targeted communities.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Bay News 9

Downtown Disney’s first Black-owned business marks a new era

Visitors who take a stroll through Downtown Disney will find a new kiosk called Post 21 in a prime location right across from the World of Disney store. Post 21 is the first Black-owned business at Downtown Disney. Juana Williams and Blair Paysinger are the mother-daughter duo who started the...
DISNEY, OK
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Mattel Rebrands as ‘IP-Driven Toy Company,’ Touts Disney, Netflix, Warner, Microsoft Deals

It might all be fun and games for the kids, but the modern toy industry is no joke. In fact, the business of selling toys has never been more complicated, as the industry has shifted to a high-stakes, connected economy battle over who can license and promote the most brands in the most places, and right now, second-ranked Mattel is aggressively closing the gap on rival Hasbro on that front.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Harvard Student Creates Her Own Korean Disney Princess

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's no Korean-inspired Disney princess, so one Harvard student is on a mission to create her own and bring more representation to the movies. Julia Riew is Korean-American and said she never really saw characters like herself growing up. "Shimcheong is the princess that...
HARVARD, MA
ETOnline.com

'All Rise' Sets Season 3 Premiere on OWN

All Rise is back in action on its new home, OWN, for season 3. The network announced Wednesday that the upcoming 20-episode season, which returns original stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho, among others, will officially kick off in June. Missick also adds executive producer to her credits for the new season, which is already in production, alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence.
TV SERIES

