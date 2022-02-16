Meet Gemini– Our APL Pet Project This Week

Blue, No. A501778, would love to show you how smart and sweet he is. Two-year-old Blue is playful, affectionate and looking for love. Blue, No. A501778, enjoys running around in the play yard, and once he’s gotten his energy out, likes hanging out with his favorite people and getting snuggles. Blue is a smart dog and already knows “sit” and “paw.” Blue needs slow introductions with cats, other dogs and new people, so he would do best with an adopter who can let him go at his own pace.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO