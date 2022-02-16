ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meet Gemini– Our APL Pet Project This Week

By Sarah Smerz
wnns.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemini is a handsome, friendly 6-year-old pit bull mix. If...

www.wnns.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Meet this week’s Pet of the Week: Link

You can find out more about Link and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Cinnamon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Cinnamon! If you are looking for an all around perfect four-legged family member, look no further! Cinnamon’s got it all – she loves pets and snuggles but not as much as she likes hikes, swimming, diving and even summersaulting! Cinnamon is extremely active. She’s looking for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apl
NewsChannel 36

Meet Lazlo, our SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Lazlo, WENY-TV's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Lazlo is a 10-month-old male, white and brown domestic short haired mix cat. Whether you are working on the computer or simply watching TV, Lazlo's energetic personality will make sure he gets all the attention in the household.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
DFW Community News

Meet Robin, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 7, 2022) Meet Robin! This handsome kitten with his buff coloring and golden eyes is very easy-going, happy-go-lucky, friendly, and engaging. He has a calm personality and is very sweet. Robin is one of those kittens who rubs against his person and just melts and purrs when he gets petted. He is playful and enjoys being on laps for cuddles and a nap.
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Port Arthur News

Meet the winner of our Cutest Pet Photo Contest that included 53 entries across community

NEDERLAND — He’s described as spoiled rotten, is a class pet of sorts and likely believes he’s human. He spends his weekdays watching traffic from the living room window and is ecstatic when his owner, Kristen Tate, comes home from work. When she’s not working as a sixth grade math teacher at Port Neches Middle School, the two hang out together and like besties.
NEDERLAND, TX
QuadCities.com

Meet Jake, Our Latest Illinois Pet Of The Month!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 W. 2nd Avenue Milan, IL. Hours of operation are: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., & Sat. from noon to 4:00 pm and closed on Sun., & Tues.
MILAN, IL
WWLP 22News

Pet of the week: Meet the adorable Kit Kat

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to this adorable little guy named Kit Kat. Hamsters are nocturnal by nature, so it’s normal for them to play and eat at night. They tend to nip if awakened during the day, so take care not to bother your pet while he’s sleeping.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Pets of the Week: Meet Jasper and L.S., CVAS pets of the week

Meet Jasper and L.S., this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Dizzy and I am a bit of a klutz. I have this thing called CH, so I am a wobbly cat. I’m kinda like a kid’s toy in that I weeble and wobble and fall down sometimes. It won’t get any worse, but it also won’t get any better either. But I promise I am OK.
PETS
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Illinois Pet Of The Week… Potato!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 W. 2nd Avenue Milan, IL. Hours of operation are: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., & Sat. from noon to 4:00 pm and closed on Sun., & Tues.
MILAN, IL
WSBS

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Chai

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Chai a black and orange female...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Franklin County Free Press

Pets of the Week: Meet Gus and Hamilton, CVAS pets of the week

Meet Gus and Hamilton, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Whittier Daily News

Meet Blue, Buttercup and Simon, this week’s Pets of the Week in San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

Blue, No. A501778, would love to show you how smart and sweet he is. Two-year-old Blue is playful, affectionate and looking for love. Blue, No. A501778, enjoys running around in the play yard, and once he’s gotten his energy out, likes hanging out with his favorite people and getting snuggles. Blue is a smart dog and already knows “sit” and “paw.” Blue needs slow introductions with cats, other dogs and new people, so he would do best with an adopter who can let him go at his own pace.
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy