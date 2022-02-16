ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What condition Raiders running back position is in heading into free agency

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ running back position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starter: Josh Jacobs

Backups: Kenyan Drake, Trey Ragas, Sutton Smith

Free agents: Alec Ingold, Jalen Richard, Peyton Barber

Josh Jacob’s third season was his worst in terms of overall rushing total. He averaged just 58 rushing yards per game and finished with 817 yards. Though when you factor in that he simply didn’t get as many carries, but had a career-high 54 catches for 348 yards, it wasn’t that much of a dip for Jacobs, who fought through ankle and ribs injuries much of the season.

Kenyan Drake was given a lucrative contract to be the change-of-pace and receiving back out of the backfield. Before being lost to injury in week 12, he had just 545 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, it was Peyton Barber who would be the next man up to spell Jacobs.

Ingold was lost to a season-ending injury in week ten, prompting the signing of former defensive end Sutton Smith to play fullback.

Condition: Unstable

There is a lot to consider at this position this offseason. They will need to decide upon whether to pick up Jacobs’s fifth-year option, though they are ensured to have him at least next season even if they don’t.

Drake is set to make way too much money, so they will have to either restructure his deal or cut him. Then they will have to decide whether to bring back Ingold, Richard, or Barber. Any of whom they can probably get back if they want, but only Ingold looks like a possible priority.

Depending on how things work out, they may very well have to add a running back to the mix. Whether in free agency or the draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

