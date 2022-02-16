These Infamous Colorado Crimes Made Headlines Around the World

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A home in Colorado was abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left to rot, but that's not the only thing that was left. The story of how and why the family left is a mystery, but they left behind quite a lot of stuff including religious items, toys, multiple TVs, and more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO