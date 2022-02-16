ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Stillfront revenues rise 37% to over $586 million

By Aaron Orr
pocketgamer.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStillfront Group has released its full-year and Q4 financials for the period ending December 31 2021. The Swedish firm reported net revenues of 5.45 billion SEK (approximately $586.2 million) for the fiscal year, an increase of 37 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT saw an increase of 21 per cent...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Rapid7 reports 2021 revenue of $535 million, beats Wall Street estimates

Security automation technology firm Rapid7 beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, reporting strong growth throughout 2021. Rapid7 delivered fourth quarter revenue of $151.6 million, up 34% from a year ago. For the fourth quarter, Rapid7's non-GAAP earnings of -$0.16 a share were above expectations. Wall Street was expecting Rapid7 to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
geekwire.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies revenue rises 57% in 2021 to $154.3M

Adaptive Biotechnologies, which develops technology to assess the immune response, posted $154.3 million in revenue last year, a 57% year-over-year increase. The number was revealed in the Seattle-based company’s fourth quarter earnings report. Revenue is increasing faster than operating expenses, which were $363.3 million in 2021, a 45% increase from 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Bank of America CEO compensation rises to $32 million

Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian T. Moynihan received a 31% boost in pay to $32 million in 2022, up from $24.5 million in the prior year, according to a Friday filing. Moynihan's base pay remained at $1.5 million, with an additional $30.5 million in equity incentive awards. The incentive is comprised of 30% cash-settled restricted stock units (RSUs) that will vest over the next 12 months, 20% stock-settled RSUs that will vest annually over the next four years, and 50% performance RSUs that will be re-earned only if Bank of America's future financial performance meets benchmarks. Bank of America said that the bank earned a record $32 billion last year. Among its other employees, Bank of America is paying $1 billion in restricted stock in addition to regular pay, plus it boosted its minimum wage to $25 an hour by 2025 up from $21 per hour in 2021. Bank of America shares are up 8.5% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 5.6% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Advertising#Stillfront Group#Swedish#Ebit#Stillops#Social Mobile Games
The Independent

Leicester report pre-tax loss of £33.1million but see revenue rise

Leicester City have announced a pre-tax loss of £33.1million in their latest accounts.The Foxes have published the figures for the year ending 31 May 2021.Despite the effects of Covid, including playing behind closed doors, revenue grew by £76.2million on the previous year to £226.2million.The club also made a £43.9million profit in player trading while two consecutive fifth-placed Premier League finishes and winning the FA Cup helped boost revenue.Chief executive Susan Whelan said: “A second season in the grip of the pandemic, played almost entirely without supporters, presented a great number of challenges.“That we were able to turn that into one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Hits 32.8M Subscribers As ViacomCBS Streaming Ad Revenue Rises

Paramount+, which will soon hit its one-year anniversary, has hit 32.8 million subscribers, ViacomCBS revealed on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings. The company, which also announced a name rebrand from ViacomCBS to just “Paramount” on Tuesday, added 9.4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter for a total of 54 million total subscribers to offerings that also include Showtime OTT.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024'A Quiet Place Part III' Arriving in 2025Paramount+ to Launch in France With Canal+ Partnership According to the company’s earnings announcement, Paramount+ subscriptions were driven by films and TV...
PARAMOUNT, CA
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MARKETS
On3.com

SEC announces $777.8 million in revenue for 2020-21

Through canceled games and limited attendance due to COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference still saw its annual revenue increase by $105 million for a total of $777.8 million during the 2020-21 athletic year. The SEC announced Thursday that the $777.8 million will be divided among its 14 universities, averaging slightly over...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson seeing revenues rise thanks to increased participation among city services

Richardson officials expect a prosperous 2022 after seeing increased revenues from hotels, city parks and the golf course. In a presentation given to council Feb. 7, city staff analyzed Richardson’s overall budget for October-December 2021, comparing it to initial expectations and the same time frame in fiscal year 2020-21. “It is a positive trend that we are happy to see,” Assistant City Manager Shanna Sims-Bradish said of the increased community participation. “We still haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, but they’re going in the right direction. We are cautiously optimistic about what this means.”
RICHARDSON, TX
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy