Panama City Beach, FL

Arizona man charged with Panama City Beach murder

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. — Panama City Beach police have announced that they are looking for a second suspect in an October murder. On Wednesday, News 13 exclusively reported that an Arizona man was in jail after having confessed to killing a co-worker on Oct. 3 while at a hotel on Panama City Beach.

Scottie Black, 40, is charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card in the death of Tyrell Sagg. On Wednesday afternoon, investigators revealed that they have a warrant for the arrest of Didda Johnson, 34, on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, fraudulent use of a credit card, and providing false information to law enforcement.

“Both Ms. Johnson and Mr. Black were at the scene at the time of the initial call,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “They provided false information to the responding officers.”

Investigators said Johnson was Sagg’s girlfriend. However, after his murder, she had sex with Black while Sagg lay dead in the hotel room, investigators wrote. She also lied to investigators about his death and used Sagg’s debit card after his death to fund their escape back to the Navajo Nation in Arizona, officials said.

“They claimed it to be medical reasons,” Talamantez said. “They claimed that he had a long medical history which in fact he did not.”

The suspects told investigators that Sagg had a heart condition and that they believed he died in the night. They then fled the state. After an autopsy revealed Sagg was strangled to death investigators tracked Black and Johnson back to the Navajo Nation and interviewed him in January. He confessed to the crime. Investigators said they also spoke with Johnson in January and that she “provided incriminating statements” and admitted to giving them false information and using Sagg’s credit card.

“There were jurisdictional challenges which we were working with both the department of justice, the FBI and the U.S. Marshall’s service to work around,” Talamantez said.

Black is currently being held in the Bay County Jail. Investigators are searching for Johnson and believe she is in Arizona.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An Arizona man killed his co-worker, lied to Panama City Beach investigators about it, and fled the state before an autopsy revealed the truth, according to court records.

On October 3, 2021 investigators were called to TownePlace Suites for an unresponsive man. They found the victim and his girlfriend, Didda B. Johnson, along with a co-worker, Scottie J. Black. Court records state that Johnson and Black lied about how the victim died.

Investigators learned the truth on Oct. 5 when an autopsy revealed that the victim was either punched in the throat or strangled. By then, Black had fled the state with the victim’s ATM card, investigators wrote. He took $300 from the victim’s account and gave it to Johnson.

Detectives went to the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations and interview Black on January 13. They said that Black altered his story about five times but ultimately admitted to having multiple physical altercations with the victim and that in one of them he grabbed the victim from behind with a “braided nylon strap.”

Black also said he had sex with Johnson while the victim was lying in the living room dead, and that Johnson told him he “had to clean things up before the cops got there.”

Black is charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.

