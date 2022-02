Millions of Arizonans would lose the right to vote early and by mail under the terms of legislation approved Monday by a Senate panel. SB1404 would scrap longstanding law that allow any registered voter to request a ballot by mail, fill it out at home and then either mail it back or drop it off on Election Day at a polling place. Instead, that right would be reserved to only those who meet certain conditions.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO