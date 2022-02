Cathedral health teacher and longtime driver instructor Bob Bjornstad has retired from his driver's instructor responsibilities after 39 years in that role. Bob joined me on WJON today. His last behind the wheel training was done with Cathedral sophomore Clara Schad (pictured above) last Friday. He said in his 39 years as a driver's instructor his trainees never caused an accident and were only involved in 3 accidents. Bjornstad says there had been plenty of times he used the brake on the passenger side because of a few near misses.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO