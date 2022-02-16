The end of the COVID emergency proclamation and what it means for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Reynolds set the COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation to expire on Tuesday night, so Siouxlanders may see changes in how cases are reported.

Tyler Brock of the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said the end of the proclamation does not all affect public health, but may affect hospitals, benefits that some may still be receiving, and how cases are reported in Iowa.

According to a report from WHO 13 , the proclamation made it easier for healthcare professionals to get to work, and the end of the proclamation means they may have more hurdles to overcome before starting new jobs.

“For the most part, it mostly helps that most of the things with the proclamation were related to workforce and especially healthcare workforce,” Brock said, “It’ll also affect a little bit of the data that’s available to us. You know, as far as COVID data, we put out a COVID data report once a week, and some of the changes that are coming – eliminate a few of those data points that we’ve had available to us.”

Brock indicated that SDHD is waiting to see how the state displays its information, but as of right now they will not be able to report the COVID positivity rate. He explained that the proclamation ended the requirement to report negative test results that are necessary to calculate the positivity rate.

“They still have to report positives, but they don’t have to report negatives,” Brock said, “What’s also ending is hospitals no longer have to report to the state how many COVID cases they have. In the hospitals, they still have federal requirements, but they don’t have to report it to the state.”

Brock indicated that they would normally use the cases reported to the state to report how many hospitalizations, so Wednesday’s report will be the last one to have that information.

Graph shows the rate of COVID-19 cases, tests, and hospitalizations since Dec. 6, according to SDHD.

Testing and vaccine distribution will not be affected by the end of this proclamation , according to Brock, it will only affect how the testing is reported.

Brock said that some benefits could be ended for those who may still be receiving them. “With the youth school food snap, food stamps, or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that help people buy groceries and things like that, there are some benefits that could end later on because the governor’s declaration is kind of the trigger point for some of this stuff.”

WHO 13 reported that some sections of the proclamation focused on paraeducators which suspended rules against substituting for classes other than special education. The report indicated that officials made the rule change permanent before the proclamation ended by coming out with new guidelines.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), COVID-19 data will continue to be available in a format that is similar to the current standards for other viruses such as the flu.

The release provided some updates to reporting, which included the discovery of 6,00 COVID-19 positive test results dating back to March 2020 and had not been reported.

The IDPH indicated in the release that they will no longer require long-term care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more cases in residents.

