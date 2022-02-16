ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Search underway for family of man found dead in July

By Peter Curi
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help locating the family of a man who was found dead in a wooded area back in July 2020.

According to the JCCO, 61-year-old Wesley Howard Kitchens’ remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center on July 6, 2020. Kitchens’ remains were found lying on top of a sleeping bag inside a makeshift tent, the immediate area of the tent had the appearance of a homeless camp for one person.

His father, John Robert Kitchens, died in November 1989, his mother, Betty Morgan Kitchens, died in November 1995, and his brother, John Robert Kitchens Jr, died in July 2004. Kitchens’ parents lived in the 700 block of Lance Blvd, in the South Roebuck area of Birmingham, from at least 1979-1991. His brother lived in the 4100 block of Redman Hall Road in Pinson from at least 2000-2004.

JCCO were able to positively identify Kitchens using DNA comparison. All attempts to locate Kitchens’ family have failed.

Anyone with information about Kitchens or his family are asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

