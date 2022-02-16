ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelli Ward, Mark Finchem subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

By Matthew Casey Updated: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 1:36pm
Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee wants to question an Arizona secretary of state candidate about what he did in Washington, D.C., as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The committee also wants...

CNBC

House probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenas Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward, 5 others over 'alternate electors'

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas to Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and five others. The individuals subpoenaed allegedly tried to send "alternate electors" to Washington to vote for then-President Donald Trump in key swing states won by President Joe Biden, or otherwise interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results.
