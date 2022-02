Another slow-news session saw stocks rebound considerably from yesterday's slippage – then dodge what was shaping up to be another afternoon swoon. With little on the data front, most eyes were on the earnings calendar, which provided a few fireworks. Peloton Interactive (PTON, +25.3%), for instance, reported a quarterly loss and hacked down its full-year revenue guidance – but shares still surged as the fitness company announced it would slash nearly $800 million in annual costs, including cutting 2,800 jobs, and said it would replace CEO John Foley.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO