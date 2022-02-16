ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA DFS Playbook - Genesis Invitational

By Andrew Phelps
fantasyalarm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA playbook continues its torrid run to start the 2022 calendar year. We had seven players from the playbook finish inside the Top 10 including both of the players...

www.fantasyalarm.com

Comments / 0

Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "Fake news about me"

It is a case on Bryson DeChambeau's forfeit at The Genesis Invitational, a tournament of the PGA Tour scheduled from 17 to 20 February in California. The American, number 12 in world golf, motivated his absence due to the persistence of the hip and hand injury that had already forced him to retire recently from the Saudi International (Asian Tour).
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Genesis Invitational leaderboard: Joaquin Niemann leads with stars all over the place at Riviera

The best week of the PGA Tour's West Coast swing got off to a banger of a start with multiple major champions dotting the leaderboard and Riviera Country Club living up to its billing. One of the better (and perhaps more underrated) ball strikers in the world leads a crew of several more of them after the first round. Let's take a look at what went down at Riv on Thursday.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott: A PGA Tour duo made in heaven?

Scottie Scheffler had an idea of what caddie he wanted on the PGA Tour. As Ted Scott tells the story, he wanted to work with a Christian. At the end of 2021, Scott broke up with Bubba Watson who he'd worked with for nearly 15 years. Together, they won The Masters twice and picked up 12 PGA Tour wins.
GOLF
ESPN

PGA Tour best bets for the Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour makes its final stop on the West Coast swing for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Max Homa is the defending champion, but Jon Rahm enters as the favorite in a star-studded field. Which players are the favorites this time around? Who...
GOLF
Ames Tribune

Another look: 2022 Genesis Invitational odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA tour returns to Pacific Palisades, Calif., and historic Riviera Country Club this weekend and much like the celebs who gathered at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl, the tournament will see a star-studded field of players from across the globe. Below, we look at the 2022 Genesis Invitational odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
theScore

Niemann leads Genesis Invitational after sizzling 63 in Round 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66. He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn't even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and build a three-shot lead.
GOLF
Boston Globe

Joaquin Niemann breaks 36-hole record at PGA Genesis Invitational, has two-shot lead

Joaquin Niemann shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. His opening-round 8-under-par 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie, and wound up with another 63. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which gave him a two-shot lead and broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128. Justin Thomas is three shots further back. The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year … Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Chubb Classic at Naples, Fla. Langer had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64. Robert Karlsson and Tim Petrovic were two strokes back, and Retief Goosen, Thongchai Jaidee, and Paul Stankowski followed at 67. Ernie Els opened with a 69. Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang each shot 70 in their senior debuts.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Sports

2022 Genesis Invitational one and done picks, fantasy golf predictions, expert PGA betting advice by DFS pro

The PGA Tour puts the finishing touches on its early season west coast swing when the Genesis Invitational 2022 tees off on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in California. The star-studded event will be hosted by Tiger Woods, with the golf legend expected to be in attendance all week. The 2022 Genesis Invitational field features the entire top 10, and 13 of the top 15 golfers in the world. The Genesis Invitational purse is $12 million, with the winner taking home $2.16 million. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is set to enter the tournament as the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2022 Genesis field include Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Rory McIlroy (22-1). Defending tournament champion Max Homa is listed at 40-1.
GOLF
Finger Lakes Times

Sahith Theegala has PGA fans in uproar coming into Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Maybe it was his underdog story of a rookie playing on a sponsor's exemption, or the look of wide-eyed wonder on his bearded face, or the way his cool name rolls off the tongue, but the raucous galleries at the frat-house-party-like WM Phoenix Open grabbed ahold of Sahith Theegala last weekend and wouldn't let go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA
FanSided

Genesis Invitational DraftKings picks: Best PGA DFS golf lineup

Tackling the Genesis Invitational with our DraftKings golf picks to build the best PGA DFS lineup for this week at Riviera. The Genesis Invitational is the type of PGA Tour event that every golf fan should be looking forward to. Historic course, top-tier field, tons of history and Tiger Woods hosting — what more could you ask for? Well, besides getting on DraftKings and constructing a winning PGA DFS lineup this week.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tim O'Neal, the APGA's elder statesmen, gets redemption win at TPC Harding Park

Tim O'Neal got redemption for his heartbreaking loss at Torrey Pines' Farmers Insurance Invitational — the APGA's first nationally televised event — on Jan 30. It was then that O'Neal lipped out a 5-foot birdie putt on the event's final hole for a chance to force a playoff. But on Tuesday, he won the APGA's first event of the 2022 Lexus Cup season, shooting 9-under 135 at TPC Harding Park, the site of the 2020 PGA Championship, which Collin Morikawa won. O'Neal, who has played on the APGA Tour since its inception in 2010, compiled 15 birdies throughout the tournament, including two 25-foot putts.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, how to watch online, TV schedule, radio coverage, golf tee times

The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is one of the best events on the PGA Tour annually, and this year's edition should not be any different. The top 10 players in the world (and 16 of the top 20) will tee it up this week in Los Angeles as the first part of the 2022 golf year comes to a close with the best PGA Tour stop on the West Coast (and possibly the best all year).
LOS ANGELES, CA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Joaquin Niemann’s girlfriend Christina Hellema Puga: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7 — Joaquin Niemann is a PGA Tour winner, taking the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for his first PGA Tour win at just 21 years of age. Now he's in front at Riviera in search of The Genesis Invitational title. Niemann has been...
GOLF
WNCT

Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships

DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
DALLAS, NC

