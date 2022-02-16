PGA DFS Playbook - Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. His opening-round 8-under-par 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie, and wound up with another 63. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which gave him a two-shot lead and broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128. Justin Thomas is three shots further back. The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year … Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Chubb Classic at Naples, Fla. Langer had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64. Robert Karlsson and Tim Petrovic were two strokes back, and Retief Goosen, Thongchai Jaidee, and Paul Stankowski followed at 67. Ernie Els opened with a 69. Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang each shot 70 in their senior debuts.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO