Springs Rescue Mission responds to city’s expansion of ‘sit-lie ordinance’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue mission is using the new expansion of the city's "sit-lie ordinance" as an opportunity to expand their reach and offer services to those experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs.

When the Colorado Springs City Council approved the expansion of the ordinance that prohibits people from sitting, lying, kneeling, or reclining in the right of way, some homeless advocates were staunchly against it and some business advocates said it wasn't even enough.

The Springs Rescue Mission on W Las Vegas Street said it's not a matter of whether they agree with the ordinance, it's a matter of using the enforcement as a tool to get people the services and help they need.

CEO and President of Springs Rescue Mission, Jack Briggs, says the ordinance can be a tool for law enforcement for move people from the streets and direct them to necessary services and resources.

