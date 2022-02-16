ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs Rescue Mission responds to city’s expansion of ‘sit-lie ordinance’

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IQVU_0eGS1pUO00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue mission is using the new expansion of the city's "sit-lie ordinance" as an opportunity to expand their reach and offer services to those experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs.

When the Colorado Springs City Council approved the expansion of the ordinance that prohibits people from sitting, lying, kneeling, or reclining in the right of way, some homeless advocates were staunchly against it and some business advocates said it wasn't even enough.

The Springs Rescue Mission on W Las Vegas Street said it's not a matter of whether they agree with the ordinance, it's a matter of using the enforcement as a tool to get people the services and help they need.

CEO and President of Springs Rescue Mission, Jack Briggs, says the ordinance can be a tool for law enforcement for move people from the streets and direct them to necessary services and resources.

The post Springs Rescue Mission responds to city’s expansion of ‘sit-lie ordinance’ appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

It's Hilarious
4d ago

The Sad thing is they Say they have Services to Help the Homeless. They have Nothing. They give you a List you can get Anywhere that do not help with Anything. Several People have Fullntime Jobs. They just Can't Afford the Rent, and Deposit. You have to make 3 times what Rent is to Even Qualify for a Place to live. If you work Swing Shift good luck Eating on the Days you have to Work. Dinner is Served 4:30-5:30 or 6. It doesn't Help if you Work 12:00 to 8:30 pm. They will Give you Bus Passes to Find a Job but after you Actually Get the Job you get no help to get to the Job which means you walk or ride a bike. I walked two hours to get to and from Work. Overtime.was Involved so I worked 12-12 forn2nweeksnstraight that means you dont check in until after 2 am. Them they wake you up at 5:30 am to get out. They need to change those Rules so People that do Work can actually Sleep, eat wash clothes and Shower. THE MISSION IS A JOKE.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 Board Member accused of racist comments and spreading COVID-19 misinformation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, is claiming that District 11 Board Member Al Loma has made racist comments and is actively spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his social media pages. "I am not interested in an apology or a response, I am only interested in his resignation. That's all I The post District 11 Board Member accused of racist comments and spreading COVID-19 misinformation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of busy 8th Street in Colorado Springs targeted for study and $3.5 million in upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This heavily-traveled corridor on the city's southwest side is only a few miles long, but most of the traffic congestion is on the north end between Motor City Drive and Fountain Creek. KRDO Last week, city engineers started a seven-month study of that stretch and will include soliciting feedback from The post Part of busy 8th Street in Colorado Springs targeted for study and $3.5 million in upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Dutch Luv Day’ raises money Friday for Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're looking for a cup of coffee Friday, head over to any Dutch Bros location in Colorado Springs where a portion of your purchase will be donated to the Springs Rescue Mission. Friday is "Dutch Luv Day" and for every drink purchased, $1 is donated to the rescue mission The post ‘Dutch Luv Day’ raises money Friday for Springs Rescue Mission appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 shell casings recovered, police investigating multiple shootings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating several shootings Sunday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, one person called police after someone fired a gun into their bedroom window in the Stetson Ridge Apartments. Two hours later, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to another shooting near the The post 11 shell casings recovered, police investigating multiple shootings in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead in alleyway near Uintah Street after shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a man's death after shots were fired Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police say they received a call about shots fired in East Colorado Springs on Uintah Street. Once officers got there, they found a deceased adult male in the The post Man found dead in alleyway near Uintah Street after shots fired appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fentanyl Fight: law enforcement launches outcry over lax laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fentanyl fight is heating up in Colorado. The street drug is now responsible for killing nearly 100 people in El Paso County 2021; its victims in Colorado now eclipse those who've succumbed to methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin overdoses.  Fentanyl-Related Deaths in El Paso County (EPC Coroner's Office) And yet The post Fentanyl Fight: law enforcement launches outcry over lax laws appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former deck contractor exposed by KRDO investigation gets criminally sentenced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former deck contractor Kevin McGee of "Decks R Us" was sentenced to four years probation and will be required to pay back the money he stole from customers. McGee, 67, was convicted on a felony theft charge, three years after 13 Investigates first exposed him and his business partner Ken The post Former deck contractor exposed by KRDO investigation gets criminally sentenced appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Councilman absent from convocation and pledge in three straight meetings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo District 4 City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega is drawing ire from some citizens after being absent during the council's convocation and Pledge of Allegiance in three straight meetings. Martinez Ortega, who made headlines for a criminal case related to vandalism at the city's Christopher Columbus statue before he was even The post Pueblo Councilman absent from convocation and pledge in three straight meetings appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sit Lie Ordinance#Springs Rescue Mission#W Las Vegas Street
KRDO News Channel 13

District 60 breaking ground on two new schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is breaking ground on two new school projects. Last week, crews placed the final steel beams on Centennial and East High Schools during Topping Out ceremonies. Now, the district has turned its attention to two new elementary schools. Next Tuesday, crews will break ground during a ceremony The post District 60 breaking ground on two new schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Equity clinic coming to Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fewer than four out of ten people in the Colorado Hispanic community now have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and one community leader who has been an advocate for the Hispanic population to get vaccinated is bringing another equity clinic to southern Colorado next month.    That's less than The post Equity clinic coming to Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found near I-25 and Bijou St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating near I-25 and Bijou St. after a body was found in the area. Heavy police presence was first reported in the area of the northbound on-ramp from Bijou St. to I-25 around 8 p.m. At this time, police can only confirm to a KRDO crew at the The post Body found near I-25 and Bijou St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman named Ms. Wheelchair Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This weekend, Rachel Frey was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair Colorado. She wants to help bring awareness to the barriers the disabled community faces. She says it's an honor to hold the title. "It was amazing. You go through an injury like this and you find things that make you feel like The post Colorado Springs woman named Ms. Wheelchair Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRDO News Channel 13

Growth quickly filling brand-new school in Security-Widefield; trend expected to continue

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Growth and progress are often sought by communities, but some residents in Security-Widefleld fear that they have too much of a good thing. This week, after complaints surfaced about a proposed apartment complex next to an existing neighborhood, residents expressed concern about the explosion of houses and families in The post Growth quickly filling brand-new school in Security-Widefield; trend expected to continue appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) responded to a water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs Traffic, the water main break happened around 7:15 a.m. in the intersection of E. Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Ave. Roads in The post Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park finds new police chief following tumultuous exit of former chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pending city council approval, Woodland Park has found its new chief of police after a five-month search. Chris Deisler, the current police chief in Winter Springs, Florida, is set to take over as the top cop in Woodland Park. According to Woodland Park’s City Manager, Deisler has 30 years of The post Woodland Park finds new police chief following tumultuous exit of former chief appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the city may have come up with a solution to the dangerous algae blooms in Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, that means motorboats will no longer be allowed on the water. For years, the City of Colorado Springs has been at war with the green/blue algae that frequent the The post Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo libraries to giveaway 30K KN95 masks starting Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) branch locations will resume giving out KN95 and other surgical-grade masks starting Wednesday, Feb. 16. In a news release, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) provided an additional 30,000 KN95 masks for all Pueblo libraries to help prevent the spread The post Pueblo libraries to giveaway 30K KN95 masks starting Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bipartisan bill to address retail crime in Colorado advances

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A bipartisan bill aiming to protect Coloradans from fraudulent online marketplace sellers advanced Tuesday in the House on Second Reading. Sponsors of the bill hope it will stop criminals from stealing products from physical stores and then reselling those items online to unsuspecting consumers. In recent years there’s been an escalation of retail The post Bipartisan bill to address retail crime in Colorado advances appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Rollover crash blocks intersection of E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber Street. According to CSFD, crews had to cut the roof off of one vehicle to gain access to a trapped driver. They were taken to a hospital for minor The post Rollover crash blocks intersection of E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Fire Chief leaves the department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Fire Chief James Maxon is no longer with the fire department after being placed on administrative leave, the city announced Monday. The city of Fountain released a statement Monday confirming that Maxon "is no longer employed ... as of Friday, February 11, 2022." Maxon had been on administrative leave, but The post Fountain Fire Chief leaves the department appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy